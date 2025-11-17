Feeding San Diego tackles food insecurity when disasters strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Feeding San Diego not only helps those who are struggling daily with food insecurity but also when disasters strike.



Major disasters have sent many San Diegans running from their homes; sometimes with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Moments like the Murphy Canyon plane crash.



“It’s very jolting to see children you work with everyday walking up having nothing. No shoes, no stuff animals, no sense of comfort,” Reanna Van Dyke, a Hancock Elementary Parent & Staff Member, said.



Parents and staff members at Hancock elementary like Van Dyke and Molly Lyman remember what it was like seeing those impacted come to resource centers at the school.



“It was emotional. But it was good to see so many different organizations come together, and we can just see truck loads coming in non-stop,” Lyman said.



One of the organizations stepping in to help was Feeding San Diego.

“We have to be ready for emergencies at moment’s notice,” Bob Kamensky, CEO of Feeding San Diego, said.



Kamensky told ABC 10News the nonprofit, which helps tackle food insecurity in San Diego County, responded to help those impacted by the crash at resource centers at both Miller and Hancock elementary schools.



“As you leave, you’re not taking food with you. So, what is it that we do; we feed people in need, whether it’s in a day-to-day environment or emergency needs,” Kamensky said. “We specifically carry an inventory of ready-to-eat foods and water or beverages; always in inventory so we can have it for immediate access.”



Kamensky say this isn’t the only time Feeding San Diego helped those in need when hope was dashed. It helped when the 2024 floods swept through South San Diego and during wildfires, like the Palisades and Eaton fires, back in January.

In fact, Kamensky told ABC 10News the 2007 Witch Creek fire here at home sparked the start of Feeding San Diego with people gathering food for those in need.



“As that small organization of just a few people took it out to people into communities where the fires had passed through just to get food to people in emergency situations,” Kamensky said.



The organization is ready to help in any situation.

“With the plane crash, just seeing them there; you always see Feeding San Diego out in the midst of a crowd trying to help,” Van Dyke said.



“Part because it’s part of the heritage. And number two because we recognize those who are in distress need a response now; not tomorrow,” Kamensky said.