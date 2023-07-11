Mable's Gone Fishing in San Diego's North Park honored with prestigious Bib Gourmand Award

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park has once again been recognized for its food, this time receiving the prestigious Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Award.

The eatery on 3770 30th Street has been open for just 10 months but has already been honored with a spot in the Michelin Guide California, and now the Bib Gourmand honor.

Per Michelin Guide California, Bib Gourmand Award “restaurants offer a meal of good quality at a good value.”

Mabel’s Gone Fishing, known for its seafood that blends Californian and Iberian cuisine, is the only San Diego County restaurant to receive the Bib Gourmand Award.

In a news release announcing the award winners, this is how Mabel’s Gone Fishing was described:

“Charm is in abundant supply at this popular gathering place, from the name and décor (both of which honor an owner’s beloved dog) to the easygoing, friendly staff. But it’s more than just window dressing that draws in the crowds. A focused menu highlights excellent local seafood with a simple-yet-satisfying approach that blends Californian and Iberian cuisine, and the results are undeniably delicious.”

The 2023 California Michelin Star winners are scheduled to be announced next week.