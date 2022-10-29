Here's how to create an ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebration in Mexico, parts of Latin America and the United States honoring family members who have passed away.

The holiday takes place every year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 (All Souls Day) and originated in the Aztec culture before the arrival of Spanish colonizers and the Roman Catholic Church.

In some countries, families spend the day at the panteon (cemetery) cleaning the grave and decorating it with flowers, food and other tributes. A notable tradition is the creation of ofrendas, or altars, decorated with photos of the departed, cempasúchil (marigolds), their favorite foods and drinks, candles, incense and personal items belonging to the person being honored.

Ofrendas can be extravagant, creative, or simple but should represent the four elements: fire, wind, earth and water. It must be in place by Oct. 31 to be ready to welcome their loved one.

Below is a list of items to get you started:

Pictures of the deceased are placed on the altar to draw them to cross over. Cempasúchil (marigolds) : The bright orange and yellow flower are considered "the flower of the dead." It is said the flowers' fragrance leads souls from their burial to their families' homes.

This can vary from clothing or a favorite hobby like a book, necklace, toys, etc. Salt: Salt is used as a means to purify the soul and prevent it from being corrupted. It's often placed in a bowl and shaped into the pattern of the cross. (optional)

Dates to remember:

Nov. 1: Día de Los Angelitos (Day of the Little Angels), when the spirits of departed children reunite with their families.

Día de Los Angelitos (Day of the Little Angels), when the spirits of departed children reunite with their families. Nov. 2: Día de Los Difuntos (Spirits of the Adults), continues to honor the spirits of the departed adults.

