Where to celebrate Día de Los Muertos around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There are several celebrations around San Diego to honor loved ones in November for Día de los Muertos.

Also known as the “Day of the Dead,” it is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Latin America and the United States and originated in the Aztec culture before the arrival of Spanish colonizers and the Roman Catholic Church.

The annual event held on Nov. 1 – 2 isn’t meant to be scary or sad, but rather a time to remember and honor those who have passed. Families create ofrendas, or offerings, that are alters decorated with photos of the departed, cempasúchil (marigolds), and favorite foods and drinks of the person being honored.

The celebration begins on Nov. 1, Día de Los Angelitos (Day of the Little Angels), when the spirits of departed children reunite with their families. On Nov. 2, Día de Los Difuntos (Spirits of the Adults), continues to honor the spirits of the departed adults.

In San Diego, Day of the Dead weekend will be filled with several community-wide celebrations:

Oct. 29-30

Old Town Día de los Muertos

Where: Old Town

Time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Old Town will celebrate Día de los Muertos across the entire weekend, with many restaurants offering special holiday menus and live music, altars for family tributes, activities for the entire family, and more along San Diego Avenue.

2nd Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

Where: Downtown Chula Vista

Time: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Downtown Chula Vista will transform into a beautiful and lively celebration honoring loved ones who have passed. The family-friendly event includes a community altar, an altar contest, music, dance performances, kids crafts, treats, delicious food, vendors, themed photo opportunities and a special screening of Disney Pixar's Coco at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Bowl.

Day of the Dead at Bazaar Del Mundo

Where: Bazaar del Mundo and Casa Guadalajara

Time: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The shops at Bazaar del Mundo host a special Día de los Muertos celebrating with face painting, holiday-themed artwork, altar displays, free family-friendly activities, and authentic foods for guests.

Axis: Day of the Dead Celebration

Where: Outdoor Copley Plaza

Time: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Old Globe will host its annual event full of activities including arts and crafts, face painting, theater performances inspired by the holiday and much more.

Nov. 1

27th annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Where: California Center of the Arts, Escondido

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Escondido with altars, live music, arts and crafts with sugar skulls and face painting, theater, and more over four days filled with family activities.

