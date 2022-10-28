Chula Vista businesses prepare for Día de los Muertos celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Isabella Tejeda says she’s been pretty busy these last couple of days as customers stop by her flower shop, Tallo, in downtown Chua Vista. They're preparing for Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, looking for bundles of traditional Mexican flowers to adorn decorative altars honoring loved ones who have passed away.

“It's an offering for your loved ones — you personalize it to what your loved ones loved and enjoyed,” Tejeda says.

Traditionally, there are flowers, pictures, and Pan de Muerto — or bread of the dead.

Chef Ivana Fernandez, who owns Dulcet, walks us through the significance of this pastry.

"It's put there to be able to nourish our loved one who passed on,” Fernandez says.

And it's part of the experience, as families celebrate this day of remembrance.

Fernandez recalls, “when I was little, I would grab my Pan de Muerto and dip it in my hot chocolate, with my Abuelita.”

The Downtown Chula Vista Association is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos Celebration, where entertainment, food, and altar-building contests will be open to the public looking to celebrate this day. The association is proud to share an important part of the Mexican culture.

“It's great to have people learn about us and it's awesome for us to learn about them as well,” Fernandez adds.

The free event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

