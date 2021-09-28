Four San Diego County restaurants awarded coveted Michelin star for fine dining

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four San Diego County restaurants were recognized Tuesday for their fine dining, receiving a coveted Michelin star.

Addison, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, was the only repeat restaurant on this year's list and gained its second Michelin star. But it's no longer San Diego County's only Michelin-starred spot. Carlsbad's Jeune et Jolie, Soichi in University Heights, and Sushi Tadokoro in Old Town each jumped onto the list with one star each.

"As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress MICHELIN Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. "We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level."

Here's a look at each restaurant and Michelin's description:

Jeune et Jolie (2659 State St., Suite 102, Carlsbad): "Partner John Resnick and Executive Chef Eric Bost are behind this very appealing and well-orchestrated French restaurant oozing with style and elegance at every turn. This cooking displays a mature direction, with solid ingredients, unique combinations and beautiful presentations."

Soichi (2121 Adams Ave., San Diego): "Named for Chef Soichi Kadoya, who honed his skills at Old Town's Sushi Tadokoro, this intimate Japanese restaurant has quickly made a name for itself in University Heights. Sushi leans straightforward, but it's impressive and flaunts much skill."

Sushi Tadokoro (2244 San Diego Ave., San Diego): "Chef and owner Tadokoro along with young chef, Tatsuro Tsuchiya, take great pleasure in providing diners with a delightful dining experience. Attention to detail is a hallmark, as sauces are homemade and the fish of the day rests within a wood box awaiting very special treatment."

Addison (5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego): "Chef William Bradley continues to flaunt his impressive skills at this iconic, standard-setting dining room, and his talents are more tangible now than ever before. Addison's menu retains the chef’s signatures while constantly evolving."

The newly awarded Michelin stars come a week after the travel and dining guide recognized five county spots for their "good quality, good value restaurants" in its "Bib Gourmand" category. These restaurants are celebrated for their quality while offering a menu of two courses and a bottle of wine or dessert for around $40 or less.