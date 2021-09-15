5 San Diego County restaurants added to Michelin's 2021 California guide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Five San Diego County restaurants will debut on the Michelin Guide's 2021 update of its California recommendations for diners this year.

The travel and food guide announced the new additions for San Diego and Orange Counties on Wednesday, ahead of the guide's planned reveal of California restaurants that will receive stars and Bib Gourmands honors next week.

Michelin's 2021 state guide discovered five San Diego County restaurants worthy of a spot on its guide for travelers in search of a local "gem."

"Michelin Guide inspectors are delighted to celebrate new gems and returning culinary stars after a pause in 2020," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the guide. "As pioneers for signature, sustainable cuisine and home-grown talent, Californian chefs and restaurant teams continue to inspire us with their creativity and strength throughout the crisis and recovery period."

Here's a look at the additions and Michelin's description of why each is worth a visit:

Lucianna McIntosh/Michelin Guide

Callie (1195 Island Ave., San Diego)

Cuisine: Mediterranean

"The cuisine takes advantage of the best ingredients SoCal has to offer in highly shareable dishes featuring the bold, sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. Vegetables and seafood steal the show, with spice as a key supporting character."

Katsuhiko Sato/Michelin Guide

Menya Ultra (8141 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego; 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego; 690 University Ave., San Diego)

Cuisine: Japanese

"This Japanese import, first opened in Akita Prefecture, has been a local hit since day one. The first stateside location, is set in a Clairemont strip mall and attracts a crowd. On the menu, ramen is the main attraction. Diners are faced with few choices; the house broth is a rich, porky tonkotsu enhanced with miso."

Jim Sullivan/Michelin Guide

Fort Oak (1011 Fort Stockton Dr., San Diego)

Cuisine: Steakhouse

"Chef Brad Wise masters a wood-fired hearth to produce his fresh and uncomplicated preparations. Think: French-style halibut with squash blossoms or Southern chicken-fried quail with redeye gravy."

Haley Hill/Michelin Guide

Little Frenchie (1166 Orange Ave., Coronado)

Cuisine: French

"This quaint space grabs you from the very beginning as you catch sight of that counter displaying a tempting lineup of cheeses, freshly baked baguettes and silver buckets of wine. The menu matches the mood, with its familiar favorites and tried-and-true classics such as Benedicts, crepes, mussels and more."

James Tran/Michelin Guide

Animae (969 Pacific Hwy., San Diego)

Cuisine: Asian

"The Asian fusion plates are on pace with the luxe setting and most dishes are meant to be shared. The coal-fired octopus skewer with shishito peppers, basil aïoli and bacon is a reliable pick, while the rendition of glazed black cod is a total crowd-pleaser."