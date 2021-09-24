Michelin adds 5 San Diego County restaurants to 'Bib Gourmand' for quality, affordable eats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A handful of San Diego County restaurants have been recognized by the Michelin Guide for giving diners an amazing meal that won't break the bank.

The guide's "Bib Gourmand" category of its California guide has added 45 new restaurants, include five here in San Diego County.

Bib Gourmand is awarded to "good quality, good value restaurants" and has no set price limit for an eatery to make it. It does require a level of quality cooking, according to Michelin.

RELATED: 5 San Diego County restaurants added to Michelin's 2021 California guide

These restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course, and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a bottle of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (not including tax and tip).

San Diego County has five locations that made the cut this year for the guide:

Callie (1195 Island Ave., San Diego): "The cuisine takes advantage of the best ingredients SoCal has to offer in highly shareable dishes featuring the bold, sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. Vegetables and seafood steal the show, with spice as a key supporting character."

Cesarina (4161 Voltaire St., San Diego): "Most of the menu is mix-and-match, with a selection of pasta shapes and sauces that can be paired to your liking. Those on a quest for indulgence should look no further than the truffled gnocchi with a cream sauce, served in its own copper pot."

Ciccia Osteria (2233 Logan Ave., San Diego): "Set in a converted home in the heart of Barrio Logan, this adorable osteria is a true family operation. Francesca Penoncelli, who hails from Turin, leads the kitchen, along with her husband Mario Casineri, a Milan native."

Dija Mara (232 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside): "You’ll find some serious Indonesian cooking here. Excellent nasi goreng combines fried rice with shrimp, pork belly, chicken and the yolk of a sunny egg, while charred eggplant with smoked tomato sambal and crispy fried shallots is a textural and flavor-forward delight."

Morning Glory (550 W. Date St., San Diego): "It's strictly breakfast and brunch at this spot in San Diego's Little Italy. It's all about familiar favorites and of-the-moment meals; hello, avocado toast, and shakshuka."

You can find more San Diego County restaurants on Michelin's Bib Gourmand list online here.