Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 11-14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's Mother's Day weekend and America's Finest City is going to be blooming with events including special brunches, concerts, festivals, and many more fun things to do!

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad is extending its season of beautiful flowers to Sunday, May 21 in honor of Mother's Day.

Gator By The Bay is back in San Diego with its taste of fresh Louisiana crawfish, live music, and more during a massive food and music festival.

The Red Hot Chili Steppers are stopping in San Diego during their global tour.

Check out some other events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Mother's Day Brunches/Celebrations

Where: Various; Cost: Your call!

We have plenty of ways to celebrate Mother's Day on our website, including brunches, dinners, and events deals at local restaurants and businesses.

RELATED: Mother's Day 2023: Brunches & Celebrations around San Diego County

Gator by the Bay

Where: Spanish Landing Park; Cost: $25 - 350

(Thurs- Sunday) Celebrate Louisiana's rich culture in San Diego's annual Gator By The Bay music and food festival. More than 100 musical acts and 10,000 pounds of crawfish straight from Louisiana will be had at Spanish Landing Park over the four-day festival.

The Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $10 - $22

Carlsbad's famed flower fields has extended their season in honor of Mother's Day. Take this opportunity to peruse through 50 acres of beautiful variations of Ranunculus flowers, an artists' garden, and floral displays. Also, enjoy Flower Flow Yoga, live entertainment, and more.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. From romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films, there’s something for everyone. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

FRIDAY

Red Hot Chili Peppers Global Tour

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: Varies

Popular Funk Band Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium on May 12. The stop will feature special guests The Mars Volta and Thundercat. MTS will ramp up the Trolley service to accommodate concertgoers ahead of the concert.

Elmo's Springtacular

Where: Sesame Street San Diego; Costs: Varies

(April 15 - May 21) Spring has sprung at Sesame Place San Diego as the park celebrates nature, art, and everything that makes springtime unique at Elmo’s Springtacular. The event includes Craft and Planting Stations, a Spring Scavenger Hunt, and special Meet & Greets.

SATURDAY

Free boxing demo & discounted lunch at Solare Ristorante

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

If you’re looking to get your heart pumping through a little physical activity, swing by for a free boxing class from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Any Body Can Youth Foundation. Open to all levels of boxers, from beginners to world-class stars, the class will provide all the necessary equipment such as boxing gloves and yoga mats so you can have a stress-free experience. Following the class, registered participants will receive a 10% discount to eat at Solare Ristorante. Though attendance for the boxing class is free, donations are encouraged and will go to support ABC Youth’s mission to create a positive alternative to the prevalent drug and gang violence in communities.

San Diego's Children’s Business Fair

Where: North Promenade; Cost: $50 for booth fee

Kids of all ages are invited to the fair where they are given the chance to not only become entrepreneurs for one day but to also learn valuable life lessons in the process! Each business, comprised of 1, 2, or 3 kids, will have the opportunity to showcase their product or service in a booth and take the lead on all customer sales interactions, teaching them crucial lessons in entrepreneurship. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon. Applications can be found here.

SUNDAY

Live music at Carruth Cellars

Where: Liberty Station; Costs: Varies

Relieve all your worries and fight the Sunday scaries with wine, cheese, and live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday.