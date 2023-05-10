MTS encourages fans to ride Trolley to Red Chili Peppers concert Friday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – MTS will ramp up the Trolley service to accommodate concertgoers ahead to Red Hot Chili Peppers Show at Snapdragon Stadium on May 12.

MTS said all Trolley lines will run a 15-minute service before the event. After the show, MTS will run on the following schedule:

Green Line: MTS will run standard 30-minute service in both directions after the concert, with an extra 15-minute service as needed until crowds diminish.

Last trips leaving Stadium Station after the concert:



To Santee (and other stations east of SDSU): 11:37 p.m. (or 45 minutes after concert ends; whichever is later)

To SDSU: 12:07 a.m.

To 12th & Imperial (downtown SD): 12:37 a.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line (north): One additional trip on the UC San Diego Blue Line from Old Town to UTC will depart after midnight. Fans traveling from north of Old Town should depart the Stadium Station by 11:30 p.m. to connect to the final Blue Line train north.

Park & Ride Lots:

Fans are able to park for free at dozens of MTS transit centers and ride the Trolley directly to Snapdragon Stadium.

Riders are encouraged to buy their fare via the PRONTO app.

For more information, visit www.sdmts.com/snapdragon.

