Mother's Day 2023: Brunches & Celebrations around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There is nothing better than showing your mother love by taking her to beautiful, fun, and memorable places.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, there are plenty of places and events around San Diego County where you can spoil your mother, or relatives and friends who are mothers.

Brunches:

ARLO

Where: Mission Valley; Costs: $95 per person and $25 for kids 5–15. Kids 4 and under are free.

ARLO at Town & County Resort in Mission Valley will offer a Mother’s Day brunch service from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch reception will feature a buffet-style menu developed by Chef Josh Mouzakes of classic brunch favorites infused with worldwide flavors alongside live music and a complimentary glass of prosecco for guests 21+.

ARLO/Rachel Ayotte

Hotel del Coronado

Where: Coronado; Costs: Varies

Celebrate mom with an elegant Sunday Brunch at The Del’s Southpointe Ballroom, featuring a selection of culinary delights like their chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, carving stations, and a spectacular dessert bar, along with live music and a champagne toast to kick off the celebrations.



Delight in gorgeous front-row views of the Pacific Ocean, relax by cozy fire pits and savor delectable bites with breakfast served all day at Sun Deck. No reservations are accepted, walk-ins only.

Celebrate Mom with a private beach bonfire for the entire family, complete with a personal fire pit, chocolate, marshmallows, wine, and charcuterie for a one-of-a-kind family night under the stars.

Hotel del Coronado

Rancho Bernardo Inn

Where: San Diego



Four Course Mother’s Day Brunch at AVANT | Chef de Cuisine Sergio Jimenez will serve s a special brunch-inspired menu, including assorted French breakfast pastries, pork belly porridge, brioche French toast, spring cavatelli pasta, grilled vegetables straight from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, coffee and beignets and more. Available Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Price: $110+ per adult / $55+ per child (12 and under)

Chef de Cuisine Sergio Jimenez will serve s a special brunch-inspired menu, including assorted French breakfast pastries, pork belly porridge, brioche French toast, spring cavatelli pasta, grilled vegetables straight from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, coffee and beignets and more. Available Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Price: $110+ per adult / $55+ per child (12 and under) Mother’s Day Bottomless Brunch Buffet at Aragon Ballroom | Moms can enjoy an all-inclusive, ultra-extravagant buffet, replete with action stations, breakfast classics (think: double-smoked applewood bacon, sage pork sausage, and potato hash), a Chef’s Scramble Bar, made-to-order waffles, a doughnut corner, a children’s corner, a Chef’s Garden experience display, assorted sweets and much more. Available Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Price: $135+ per adult / $55 per child (12 and under)

Rancho Bernardo Inn

Paradisaea

Where: Bird Rock

Moms are being offered the best coastal Californian cuisine with signature items like West Coast Oysters topped with Passion Fruit Sangrita, Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle with a Poached Hillikers Farm Egg and Brown Butter-Sherry Sabayon all topped with freshly grated Parmesan, a Beef Tartare, and more.

End the night with the perfect dessert only offered that weekend, a Chocolate Pavé Cake, sure to make the special day that much sweeter.

Paradisaea

VAGA Restaurant & Bar at Alila Marea Beach Resort

Where: Encinitas

Moms can be treated by pairing Mother’s Day Brunch with dramatic coastal views, or peek behind-the-scenes with a front-row seat to the open kitchen, both certain to delight the senses and give Mom the culinary journey of her dreams. Brunch will be available Sunday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alila Marea



Provisional Kitchen

Where: Pendry San Diego; Costs: $85 per adult | $32 per child

Provisional Kitchen is hosting 'Moët for Moms, A Mother's Day Brunch' for families to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Moms can receive a complimentary glass of Moët Champagne before indulging in special brunch stations, including chef-carved miso glazed salmon, chef-carved prime rib, charcuterie boards with a chef’s selection of artisanal cheeses, Mother's Day crepe station, chocolate station and more. Plated entrees will feature Mom's omelet, breakfast lasagna, and strawberry French Toast, to name a few.

Mom must be celebrated with something sweet - desserts include raspberry panna cotta, roasted pineapple trifle, and key lime cookies with brown sugar vanilla. For some family fun, jump into the photo booth or enjoy crafts with the kids. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant.

Provisional

Lumi by Akira Back

Where: San Diego

This Mother’s Day, guests can experience Lumi’s newly launched Lunch Menu (debuted April 29), which includes fan favorites including the Akira Back Pizza and Eggplant Skewers, and new creations like the Lumi Tacos, made of GalbiCucho beef, wonton shell, aji amarillo aioli, salsa criolla, serrano, and cilantro.

ZACK BENSON

Rustic Root

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

Gather on the lively open-air rooftop, surrounded by fun animal-shaped bushes and glittering lights for brunch specials like biscuits & andouille sausage gravy and crab cake eggs benedict alongside the a-la-carte brunch menu, or celebrate at dinner with a special toast to Mom with a glass of house sparkling, red, or white wine.

Rustic Root

The Cottage

Where: La Jolla + Encinitas; Menu

Bite into brunch at the cozy and charming seaside café, The Cottage, where moms can sip on a complimentary sparkling mimosa served with fresh squeezed orange juice. Start the morning with cult favorites including the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Crab & Prosciutto Benedict, and Avocado Smash, and save room for dessert to get a taste of their decadent Peanut Butter Pie. Brunch takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Cottage La Jolla

CUCINA urbana

Where: Banker’s Hill; Menu; Cost: $72 per adult

San Diego’s California-Italian-inspired coastal kitchen and wine shop, CUCINA urbana, is opening its doors on Mother’s Day for a special 4-course prix-fixe brunch.

Combining the flavors of Italy with the seasonal freshness of Southern California, guests may enjoy crowd-pleasers such as a smoked salmon pizzetta, ciabatta french toast topped with citrus and mint, and a spring pea cappelletti paired with fresh parmesan brodo, and more. Brunch takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CUCINA urbana



Celebrations/Events:

Poppy Cottage

Where: San Diego; Cost: Varies

Poppy Cottage has been recognized as a top Mother's Day vacation rental by Casago. It offers a fully remodeled coastal escape with a private fenced backyard, a modern kitchen, and a great location near outdoor activities and upscale beach towns.

This fully remodeled coastal escape offers a private fenced backyard with games, a gas grill, and a gas fire pit, perfect for a cookout, dining alfresco, and stargazing. The spacious modern kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, is ideal for preparing meals for large groups. Poppy Cottage's location near outdoor activities and upscale beach towns, and within walking distance to Batiquitos Lagoon and hiking trails, makes it a great spot for mothers looking for a fun-filled vacation.

Casago

Moniker Group’s The Lane

Where: Downtown San Diego; Menu; Cost: $135 per person

A Mother’s Day celebration hosted by Moniker Group, attendees will embark on The Lane’s bayfront event venue downtown for an intimate and communal gathering.

Enjoy live music, shopping, and wines by Bourdon while being pampered with a mini portrait session courtesy of a professional photographer. A nod to the ritual of high tea, Moniker will be serving an assortment of aromatic teas while guests indulge in a variety of treats and bites from MIHO catering. This takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tayler Ashley Photography/Tayler Ashley Photography

Orli La Jolla

Where: La Jolla; Cost: $30 per person

A new modern hospitality concept in a San Diego landmark residence that recently opened, invites Mom and her children of any age to a morning yoga flow on the picturesque grounds of La Jolla Woman’s Club.

Yogis can then head next door and grab a complimentary coffee/tea in Orli's courtyard, and find a gift for Mom in the mini-market with shoppable goodies from brands like Vuori, Queen of Vase (build-your-own bouquets), Plunge towels, and more. This takes place May 14 from 9:30 - 11 a.m.

Orli La Jolla



Rancho Bernardo Inn

Where: San Diego



Moms can be spoiled at the Spa & Salon, a coastal sanctuary that taps into the healing power of the sea, and let her choose from a selection of ocean-inspired treatments that will soothe the mind, body, and spirit.

They can also wind down and find their inner zen with beachfront yoga or challenge themselves with Beach Spin — a one-of-a-kind, calorie-busting, workout with spectacular ocean views.

— a one-of-a-kind, calorie-busting, workout with spectacular ocean views. Enjoy a Sunday beach day at Del Beach and choose from plush beach daybeds and cabanas, lounge chairs, or sand chairs and umbrellas that can be taken down to the shoreline. Let Mom sit back and order food and drinks while living the California dream. Full menu here.

Finally, moms can enjoy a private beach bonfire for the entire family, complete with a personal fire pit, chocolate, marshmallows, wine, and charcuterie for a one-of-a-kind family night under the stars.

Hotel del Coronado

Harrah's Resort Southern California

Where: Funner; Costs: Varies

Harrah’s Resort Southern California is offering plenty of incredible things for Mother's Day like jewelry, henna tattoos, and spa treatments.



On Saturday, the resort will offer a permanent jewelry experience where mothers and daughters can get matching bling to remember their special weekend forever (luxury chains, $55; bracelets, $50 from 12-8 p.m.



On Sunday, the resort will offer a matching henna tattoo experience done for free by incredible artists who will design the perfect visuals (from noon - 8p.m.) For a relaxing afternoon, treat mom to the property’s The Spa at Harrah's which features 15 treatment rooms, hand-salted salt water baths, a full-service salon, specialty wellness packaging to lock in zen, and more.



Try their brand new spring spa treatments: The French Lavender Massage, dubbed the property’s “best massage ever,” this massage is enhanced with a delicate French Lavender scene that will help soothe even the most stressed out guest ($160, 50 minutes). Or, try the Mangosteen Facial, featuring mangosteen, a strong antioxidant, that offers anti-inflammatory properties to help refine, restore, and smooth skin just in time for summer’s sunshine ($190, 50 minutes).

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Huntress

Where: San Diego; Cost: Varies

Huntress' dinner features include Dungeness Crab Salad & Hidden Rose dessert featuring strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate flavors, along with the specialty cocktail “Mom’s Garden,” with basil-infused vodka, tomato water, and jasmine pearl vermouth.

Guests can also end the night with the famed “Magic Mushroom,” a dessert mirroring a fairytale scene, emerging from a smoking dish and bursting with color and flavor.

Huntress

Dodo Bird Donuts

Where: Bird Rock

Dodo Bird Donuts (complementing sister restaurant, Paradisaea is the perfect Mother’s Day stop for your morning walk along the Street of Dreams down by the water, just as the sleepy town awakens.

The café serves premium espresso drinks, world-class donuts made fresh each morning, rare teas and bone broth, as well as breakfast sandwiches all locally sourced.

Offered the Saturday and Sunday of Mother’s Day weekend, they’ll have delectable Violet and Vanilla Heart-shaped Donuts, as well as a Violet Pastry Cream topped with fruits rouge and a jam-filled center.

Dodo Bird Donuts

Kayak Tours

Where: La Jolla; Cost: starts at $64

Everyday California offers a variety of Kayak Tours in La Jolla’s beautiful Ecological Reserve. Led by an experienced tour guide, these tours give you the opportunity to explore La Jolla’s Seven Sea Caves and watch marine life such as sea lions and the California State fish, the bright orange Garibaldi.

Everyday California

Surf Lessons

Where: La Jolla Shores; Cost: starts at $89

Experienced instructors will teach the basics before you head to the water to catch some waves. La Jolla Shores is continuously voted the ideal place for beginner and intermediate surfers to learn in a fun and safe environment. Private lessons are also available.

MARO HAGOPIAN

Stand-Up Paddle Board Lessons

Where: La Jolla; Cost: starts at $70

Experienced instructors will teach you the basics of stand-up paddle board before giving you the opportunity to explore the waters and observe local marine life. Private lessons are also available.