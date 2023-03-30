Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 30 - April 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America's Finest City is stacked with fun things to do around this weekend—including arts, sports, shows, music, food, drinks, festivals, parties, and more.

Padres Opening Day is here, complete with the annual East Village two-day block party and a weekend full of fun at and around Petco Park.

Plus, grab your cowboy boots as Carrie Underwood takes over Waterfront Park for a Boots in the Park celebration.

If you aren't into sports, take advantage of all the delicious food that's being offered at various locations during San Diego Restaurant Week. Or, you can lounge on the beautiful rooftop Manchester Grand Hyatt to watch movies with family, friends, or significant others.

Check out some events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego Padres Opening Day series

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Thursday - Sunday) Baseball is back in San Diego! The Padres are taking on the Colorado Rockies for their Opening Day series at Petco Park. Head over for all the sights, sounds, and smells of the ballpark, and check out our Opening Day guide here. Tickets are still available for Friday to Sunday games.

San Diego Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Runs until April 2) San Diego Restaurant Week brings special pricing and delicious eats to hungry locals, with more than 90 restaurants taking part in the week-long event offering two-course lunch price points from $10 to $25, and three-course dinner options from $20 to $50.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. From romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films, there’s something for everyone. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

50th San Diego Crew Classic

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $20 - $99

(Saturday-Sunday) The San Diego Crew Classic marks the beginning of row season in San Diego County. Thousands of athletes will compete across two days and over 100 races in this massive regatta event at Crown Point Park.

FRIDAY

Goodguys 22nd Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $10 - $25

(Friday - Sunday) More than 2,500 muscle cars, hot rods, trucks, and classic vehicles will gather at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the Meguiar's car show. The show will also feature a swap meet, a Kids Zone, and live entertainment.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free - $23

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

SATURDAY

East Village Opening Day Block Party

Where: J St., between 7th and 10th Avenues; Cost: Free

Celebrate the start of Padres season in the East Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes local small businesses, live music, and entertainment, tasty bites, beer and cocktails, local retail vendors, photo opportunities, and a variety of fun family-friendly activities.

North Park Festival of Beers

Where: Lafayette Hotel; Cost: $40 - $55

Get ready to sample more than 50 San Diego breweries as the North Park Festival of Beers makes a return to the neighborhood. The will also feature food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and live music from local bands including Daring Greatly Band, Band of Gringos, and Barbara Wire.

Boots in the Park

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $125 and up

For one night only country superstar Carrie Underwood with special guests Walker Hayes, Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Ingrid Andress & Tyler Rich. This all-day spring celebration includes BBQ, adult beverages, line dancing, and more.

Race for Autism

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $35 - $45

You can be a Superhero for Autism! Superheros big and small will come together to run or walk in support of those with autism. The Race for Autism offers a 5K Superhero Run, as well as a 1-mile Family Walk. There will also be children's activities, live music, and refreshments.

SUNDAY

One Paseo Street Art Block Party

Where: Carmel Valley; Cost: Free

Art enthusiasts rejoice! The event will showcase four chalk artists and six muralists, and contemporary fine artist Stefanie Bales. Young artists will be encouraged to create their own chalk art alongside professional artists. There will also be a pop-up flower art display, live music, a dance performance on roller skates, and more.