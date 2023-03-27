East Village to host block party in celebration of Padres Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — East Village in downtown San Diego is set to host a block party Saturday to celebrate Padres Opening Day.

The event takes place on J Street between 7th and 10th Avenues in front of Petco Park between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

The event will honor all things East Village, from small businesses, live music and entertainment, food, beer, and cocktails.

The event is open to all ages and will also feature family-friendly activities. The event is free to the public.

Some of this year’s vendors include CAKED, Sovereign Modern Thai, Ashland Hard Seltzer, Parks and Normal, and West Coast Kimono.

Click here for more information on the event.