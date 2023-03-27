Everything you need to know about Padres Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres return to take on the Colorado Rockies for Opening Day 2023.

The game will begin at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

From parking, to tickets and festivities, we've compiled a list of information you need to know before heading to Petco Park.

Check out more information below:

Tickets



Tickets to the game are extremely limited, according to the MLB, but seats remain for other games in the series, which continues through Sunday, April 2. Click here for more information on tickets.

Parking



For those planning to attend the game, or head downtown to check out the action, parking can be difficult in the East Village. Public transportation is encouraged, but more information on parking downtown can be found by clicking here. Pre-paid parking is unavailable for purchase within four hours of first pitch.

Fun Events and Specials



On Friday, Party in the Park promises a good time with drink specials starting at $5 at Gallagher Square. The festivities kick off when gates open until first pitch. Click here for more information on Party in the Park.

East Village is also set to host a block party on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The party will be along J Street between 7th and 10th Avenues. Featuring small businesses, live music, family-friendly activities, food, and cocktails, the event is sure to bring in the crowds.

On Sunday, the first 40,000 fans will receive an Opening Series Hat. The Padres will also host KidsFest on Sunday. Families are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy bounce houses, games, face painters, and other kid-friendly activities. Click here for more on the event.