Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 29 - April 1

(Runs Thursday to Saturday) The San Diego Padres will kick off their 2018 season at Petco Park on Thursday for their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans will get their first look at this season's lineup, as well as Petco Park's new technology and foods!
Where: Birch Aquarium at Scripps; Cost: $14 - $18.50
(Runs Thursday to Sunday) Celebrate spring with a weekend of exploration at Birch Aquarium. Kids can learn about animal eggs, create egg crafts, and participate in an "underwater egg hunt." Keep your eyes peeled for appearances by Scuba Bunny too!
Where: J Street between 6th Ave. & 10th Ave.; Cost: Free
(Runs Friday to Saturday) Celebrate the Padres' 2018 season at East Village's massive, two-day block party. Live music and entertainment will be on hand, in addition to family activities, tasty grub and brews, and Saturday is dedicated to pets (featuring a pet fashion show and more!)
Where: Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center; Cost: $10 - $50
(Runs Friday to Saturday) San Diego's two-day celebration of everything Beatles in North Park. The Fair will feature music by the Beatles' original drummer Pete Best, and appearances by Ringer Starr, Falling Doves, Dave Humphries, True Stories, and Baja Bugs.
Eat your way through San Diego's most delicious foods and beers at the Mission Valley Craft Beer and Food Festival. The event benefits It’s All About the Kids Foundation, a local non-profit that addresses food insecurity for children in impoverished neighborhoods.
(Runs Saturday to Sunday) Grab the kids an hop into one of San Diego County's many Easter egg hunts happening this year. Many of the hunts are absolutely free and kids can take part in crafts and activities!