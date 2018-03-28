Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 29 - April 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diegans are sure to enjoy themselves with spring, baseball, and beer this weekend.

San Diego Padres baseball is back in session, with Opening Day weekend bringing in fans to experience this year's lineup and all the new additions inside Petco Park.

Easter weekend will also bring a slew of egg hunts and spring activities to San Diego, and many of them are absolutely free!

Mission Valley will hold their annual craft beer and food festival at SDCCU stadium, giving guests a taste of more than 30 local breweries and foods.

Fans of the Fab Four are in luck as well, with San Diego Beatles Fair hitting North Park this weekend, featuring the band's original drummer Pete Best.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego Padres Opening Day

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Ticket prices vary

(Runs Thursday to Saturday) The San Diego Padres will kick off their 2018 season at Petco Park on Thursday for their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans will get their first look at this season's lineup, as well as Petco Park's new technology and foods!

Spring Eggstravaganza

Where: Birch Aquarium at Scripps; Cost: $14 - $18.50

(Runs Thursday to Sunday) Celebrate spring with a weekend of exploration at Birch Aquarium. Kids can learn about animal eggs, create egg crafts, and participate in an "underwater egg hunt." Keep your eyes peeled for appearances by Scuba Bunny too!

FRIDAY

East Village Opening Weekend Block Party

Where: J Street between 6th Ave. & 10th Ave.; Cost: Free

(Runs Friday to Saturday) Celebrate the Padres' 2018 season at East Village's massive, two-day block party. Live music and entertainment will be on hand, in addition to family activities, tasty grub and brews, and Saturday is dedicated to pets (featuring a pet fashion show and more!)

San Diego Beatles Fair

Where: Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center; Cost: $10 - $50

(Runs Friday to Saturday) San Diego's two-day celebration of everything Beatles in North Park. The Fair will feature music by the Beatles' original drummer Pete Best, and appearances by Ringer Starr, Falling Doves, Dave Humphries, True Stories, and Baja Bugs.

SATURDAY

March for Meals 5K

Where: Crown Point; Cost: $25 - $35

Run or walk to help support Meals on Wheels San Diego and end senior hunger and isolation at March for Meals. Proceeds go toward providing meals and wellness checks for Meals on Wheels recipients.

8th annual Mission Valley Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: SDCCU Stadium; Cost: $45 - $90

Eat your way through San Diego's most delicious foods and beers at the Mission Valley Craft Beer and Food Festival. The event benefits It’s All About the Kids Foundation, a local non-profit that addresses food insecurity for children in impoverished neighborhoods.

SUNDAY

Find an Easter egg hunt

Where: Around San Diego; Cost: Varies

(Runs Saturday to Sunday) Grab the kids an hop into one of San Diego County's many Easter egg hunts happening this year. Many of the hunts are absolutely free and kids can take part in crafts and activities!

Grunion Run

Where: Various San Diego beaches; Cost: Free

(Saturday to Sunday) Silvery fish will flop onto local beaches in the thousands from March to August, giving locals the chance to fish for the fish!

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.