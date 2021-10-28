Exploring San Diego: Things to do Halloween Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Calling all goblins and ghouls — Spooky Season reaches its natural peak this weekend.

Eat, drink and be scary in Hillcrest at a massive Halloween block party or test the very boundaries of your imagination at PoeFest.

Are you Team Bridgerton or Team Featherington? Whichever side you favor, come dressed in your best Regency-era costumes at an unforgettable Halloween bash in La Jolla.

And for those looking to avoid the scaries these next few days, fear not there’s also plenty of non-spooky endeavors this weekend, including the San Diego's Asian Film Festival.

Plus, the Distillers Guild Fest invites you to sip, savor and get to know San Diego's craft distilling scene amid live music and beautiful bay views.

And it’s also time for Día de los Muertos! Here a list of a few things to explore throughout the county:

THURSDAY

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Where: Various locations ; Cost: $9 - $295

More than 130 films are scheduled to be showcased, with entries from more than 20 counties and in 30 different languages. The festival will include 22 premieres, including one U.S. and one international premiere. The festival will run Thursday through Nov. 6 at four venues across San Diego.

Oceanside Spider House

Where: 5592 Thoroughbred St.; Cost: Free

The Oceanside Spider house comes complete with synchronized music you can play from your car while you admire their spooky home. Tune in to 95.1 and enjoy the show! Music and light start nightly from 6:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Nightmare on Normal Street

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $15 - $55

Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party and costume competition is back. Attendees will enjoy late night live entertainment, costume competitions, food trucks, and the best people watching ever.

San Diego POEFEST

Where: Sherman Heights; Cost: $30

(Friday - Sunday) Write Out Loud’s annual PoeFest returns at the Villa Montezuma Museum. A PoeFest Host will lead each group of 13 guests through three separate interactive experiences as they explore the the historic Queen Anne Victorian home. The tour also includes an encounter with the master of macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.

Third Avenue Village Día de los Muertos

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free - $25

Stroll along Third Avenue and take in the ofrendas, tastes and music in the heart of Chula Vista. There are two ways to celebrate: Those who are 21-and-up can enjoy La Ofrenda, a ticketed option that includes beer and food samples from local businesses. Or opt for Treats & Sweets, a family-oriented alternative that invites kids to stop by participating businesses to gather treats.

HauntFest on Main

Where: El Cajon; Cost: Free

Despite it's name Haunt Fest is an exciting family friendly event in Downtown El Cajon with a pumpkin patch, costume contest, kidz zone, rides, face painting, and live music on two stages.

SATURDAY

Squid Game Themed Bash

Where: Del Mar Highlands SkyDeck; Cost: Varies

Understory Bar located inside Del Mar Highlands SkyDeck, will host a Squid Game-themed Halloween bash. The party begins at 4:56 pm, as an homage to the character in the popular Netflix series. The night will also feature $4.56 specialty shots, costume contest and live entertainment. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

City Heights Dia de los Muertos

Where: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park; Cost: Free

Celebrate the lives of friends and relatives who have passed away at the City Heights Dia de Los Muertos. People of all cultures will come together for community altars, face painting, mask making, and prizes for the best catrina and catrin contest, plus dancing, singing and music. There will also be a special tribute to COVID victims.

San Diego Distillers Guild Fest

Where: The Lane by Moniker Group; Cost: $60 - $100

Gather your friends, grab tickets and mingle among hundreds of cocktail connoisseurs. The spirits festival features more than 20 craft distilleries, from big brands like Cutwater Spirits to small-batch operations like Santee’s Copper Collar Distillery. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $35 - $120

The legendary Seattle Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is heading to the Gaslamp. For one night only, the streets will feature 40+ pumpkin themed brews, live entertainment, squash-based foodie creations, hidden surprises and so much more!

Encinitas Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Where: Community and Senior Center; Cost: Free

This annual family-friendly "Day of the Dead" festival will include continuous performances by some of the best Latin talent in San Diego, plus art-making workshops, artist demonstrations, student exhibitions, live Mariachi and other musical performances, as well as food trucks, opportunity drawings, vendors and giveaways.

SUNDAY

Bridgerton Masquerade Halloween Soirée

Where: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa; Cost: $150

Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa is hosting this Bridgerton-themed Halloween party. Indulge in an evening of unlimited food, live entertainment and performances, and specialty cocktails like the Featherington Flirtini, and Dirty Duke Martini.

Día de Los Muertos at the Shell

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: $25 - $100

This event will be a visual and musical collaboration of OFRENDA, celebrating one of Mexico’s most beloved holidays, Día de Los Muertos. It will also pay homage to great Mexican artists, such as Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante, plus music from the Disney movie Coco. The show begins at 6 p.m.