Honor your loved ones in our digital Día de Los Muertos ofrenda

This November, San Diegans will honor their departed loved ones and celebrate life on Día de Los Muertos.

Also known as “Day of the Dead,” it is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Latin America and the United States originated in the Aztec culture before the arrival of Spanish colonizers and the Roman Catholic Church.

The annual event held on Nov. 1 – 2 isn’t meant to be scary or sad, but rather a time to remember and honor those who have passed. Families create ofrendas, or offerings, that are alters decorated with photos of the departed, cempasúchil (marigolds), and favorite foods and drinks of the person being honored.

The celebration begins on Nov. 1, Día de Los Angelitos (Day of the Little Angels), when the spirits of departed children reunite with their families. On Nov. 2, Día de Los Difuntos (Spirits of the Adults), continues to honor the spirits of the departed adults.

Below, you can submit a photo and story or memory to honor your loved one in our digital ofrenda: