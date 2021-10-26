Watch
Honor your loved ones in our digital Día de Los Muertos ofrenda

Friends of Oceanside Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos celebration in Oceanside
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:00:59-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – This November, San Diegans will honor their departed loved ones and celebrate life on Día de Los Muertos.

Also known as “Day of the Dead,” it is celebrated in Mexico and parts of Latin America and the United States originated in the Aztec culture before the arrival of Spanish colonizers and the Roman Catholic Church.

RELATED: Dia de Los Muertos celebration returning to downtown Oceanside

The annual event held on Nov. 1 – 2 isn’t meant to be scary or sad, but rather a time to remember and honor those who have passed. Families create ofrendas, or offerings, that are alters decorated with photos of the departed, cempasúchil (marigolds), and favorite foods and drinks of the person being honored.

The celebration begins on Nov. 1, Día de Los Angelitos (Day of the Little Angels), when the spirits of departed children reunite with their families. On Nov. 2, Día de Los Difuntos (Spirits of the Adults), continues to honor the spirits of the departed adults.

Below, you can submit a photo and story or memory to honor your loved one in our digital ofrenda:

