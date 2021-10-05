San Diego attractions bringing the haunts for kids, adults

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whether you're searching for fun for the whole family or something with a little more fright this Halloween in San Diego, there's plenty to choose from!

Attractions across the county are getting into the Halloween spirit with costume parties and contests, live entertainment, and some seriously scary experiences this month.

Theme parks like LEGOLAND, SeaWorld San Diego, and the San Diego Zoo offer a little something for everyone to enjoy, while the iconic Haunted Hotel and Haunted Trail test those who think they can handle the haunts.

For the kids

LEGOLAND California Resort Young patients and their families from Rady Children’s were treated to a sneak peek of Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND California Resort before the family theme park begins its annual Halloween celebration to Park guests.

LEGOLAND California Brick-or-Treat (Carlsbad): Rides will stay open late and kids will be able to trick-or-treat at LEGOLAND California during Brick-or-Treat. Live entertainment and fun decor around the park will keep the party going, and there's plenty of fun treats for the family. The park's Sea Life aquarium will also host some season fun.

SeaWorld San Diego Spooktacular (Mission Bay): Daytime trick-or-treating, colorful and fun characters, and Halloween decorations and dancing await at SeaWorld San Diego in October for the park's Spooktacular event. Kids won't want to miss all the delicious treats, Halloween costumes, and live entertainment!

Belmont Park Fall Fest (Mission Beach): Some fall time fun at San Diego's beachside amusement park can be found at Belmont Park this week, with trick-or-treating every Sunday at the park, a daily pumpkin patch for the kids, and games and attractions for the whole family.

San Diego Zoo Halgloween (Balboa Park): The San Diego Zoo will celebrate the Halloween season with special late hours, filled with glowing lights and decor, live music and dance parties for kids, and special appearances by zoo characters and Dr. Zoolittle — along with some delicious treats for everyone.

Hauntfest on Main (El Cajon): El Cajon brings Hauntfest on Main back with a pumpkin patch, carnival rides, and a costume contest for kids and adults. Hauntfest will also host a kids zone filled with activities, games, and outdoor movies.

Trick-or-Treat on India Street (Little Italy): Little Italy's Trick-or-Treat brings out ghosts and ghouls of all ages in their best costumes for an evening of fun on India Street. Kids can stop "door-to-door" at local businesses with their families and for more fun at the Piazza della Famiglia.

For the adults

The Haunted Hotel: Disturbance (Mission Valley): The Haunted Hotel's "Disturbance" will fright guests with roaming characters through three of the scariest haunts you can imagine. The site will also host light shows, ax throwing, VR areas, live entertainment and DJs, and spirited drinks for adults.

The Haunted Trail (Balboa Park): Balboa Park's Haunted Trail packs two frightful experiences into one, mile-long journey. Guests will travel — if they dare — through twisted pines and oaks, a 3,500 square-foot maze, and the fog of night as they encounter an array of horrifying residents of the trail.

SeaWorld San Diego Howl-O-Scream (Mission Bay): For the first time ever, SeaWorld San Diego is transforming into a haunted attraction, with scare zones and roaming haunts that will plunge guests into terror. Three haunted houses at the park are also sure to bring the screams. The park will be running roller coasters at night to add to the thrills, and some lively libations at the park are sure to be a treat.


