Disneyland Resort allowing fully vaccinated guests to shed masks starting June 15

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 14, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disneyland and California Adventure guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors at parks starting Tuesday.

The resort announced the update to its mask policy on Monday, one day before California lifts its reopening tier system.

Starting June 15, fully vaccinated guests will be able to enjoy both parks — indoors and outdoors — without masks. Guests two-years-old and up who are not vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks while indoors throughout the parks, except when dining.

All guests regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask while using bus transportation from parking lots to the park.

While Disneyland Resort will not require proof of vaccination from guests, it will ask vaccinated guests to self-attest that they have been fully vaccinated.

All guests will also need to attest that they are aware of California's strong recommendation that visitors be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering both parks.

The parks' reservation and ticket purchasing system will continue through the state's reopening.

The changes to mask-wearing not only coincide with California's reopening, but also the parks welcoming out-of-state guests and discontinuing temperature checks before entering. Social distancing will also be lifted.

Disneyland's Toy Story parking lot will reopen for guest use on June 18.

