Disneyland, California Adventure to allow out-of-state guests starting June 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disneyland and California Adventure parks will begin to welcome out-of-state guests on June 15, the same day the state drops its reopening tier system.

Since April 30 when the parks reopened, only California residents could visit the parks. That policy will remain in place up to June 15, but out-of-state residents can now start to book their reservations to either park.

Until June 15, guests visiting must also be no more than three households in a group.

The change in guest policy comes a week after California Adventure lifts the curtain on its new Avengers Campus expansion and before Disneyland Hotel reopens on July 2.

California still strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated or have a negative test before visiting the theme parks. All guests will also still be required to wear a mask during their visit.

To enter the parks, guests will also still need to have both a valid ticket and reservation time for the park on the day of their visit. In that same vein, Disneyland is expanding the booking window for park reservations out to 120 days.

To enter the parks, guests will also still need to have both a valid ticket and reservation time for the park on the day of their visit. In that same vein, Disneyland is expanding the booking window for park reservations out to 120 days.

On June 15, California will end its reopening tier system for businesses, effectively stopping capacity limits and social distancing at businesses.