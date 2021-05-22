Some California 'mega events' to require vaccinations or negative test after June

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While California is phasing out its reopening tiers, capacity limits, and physical distancing for most businesses in June, some large-scale gatherings will still have guidelines to follow.

"Mega events" are considered large gatherings more than 5,000 attendees indoors or 10,000 attendees outdoors, according to the state Department of Public Health. These events may have "assigned or unassigned seating, and may be either general admission or gated, ticketed and permitted events," the state says.

While these events will be allowed to return — some already have — the state published guidance Friday for hosts to adhere to as the economy begins to reopen more and more.

Indoor mega events, like conventions or indoor concerts, attendees will have to verify full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before attending. Attendees will also have to follow the CDC's guidance around face coverings.

Valid proof of vaccination includes a vaccination card or photo of the card on a separate document or phone. Venues can require that information be provided during ticket purchases or prior to entry at the event.

RELATED:



For outdoor mega events, such as festivals or sporting events, full vaccination verification or a negative COVID-19 test will be "strongly recommended" for attendees. Attendees who do not verify vaccination status should be asked to wear face coverings.

Anyone attending these outdoor events will also have to follow CDC face-covering guidance and venues must make masks available for everyone attending.

The guidance will last through Oct. 1 and be reassessed on Sept. 1 to determine whether they are needed beyond October.