Carlsbad Flower Fields open March 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- The unofficial start to spring in Southern California is about to begin as the beautifully iconic Carlsbad Flower Fields officially open for business Thursday.

Visitors will enjoy nearly 50 acres of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the fields as well as a special nursery, garden and festivals throughout the season.

The best time to view the flowers during full bloom is mid-March through mid-April.

The fields are a result of more than 85 years of cultivation that began when an early settler, Luther Gage, settled in the area in the 1920s.

Adult tickets are $16 and children ages three through 10 get in for $8. Click here for more ticket prices and information on the fields.

