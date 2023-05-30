$20M upgrade coming to Petco Park's Gallagher Square in 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – America's #1 ballpark is about to get even better! The San Diego Padres announced plans to invest nearly $20 million to renovate Gallagher Square after the 2023 season.

The makeover to what was once known as "Park at the Park" comes ahead of Petco Park's 20th anniversary in 2024.

"We are excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Petco Park next season by delivering a new and improved Gallagher Square to our fans and community," said Padres' CEO Erik Greupner. "This space has been a defining feature of America's #1 Ballpark and based on fan and community feedback our renovation will make it an even more vibrant and impactful part of the ballpark experience and asset to our Downtown community."

Based on community and fan feedback, the renovations aim to provide fans and residents with enhanced amenities while building the Padres' decades-long commitment to delivering "More than a Ballpark" to San Diego.

The highlights include:



An improved, expansive playground and play area with equipment for a wider range of age groups and abilities

Fenced, off-leash dog park

Improved Play Ball Field

Temporary Pickleball courts

Public art displays showcasing the talents of local artists

Enhanced noise mitigation measures during events

New Tony Gwynn Terrace fan viewing deck, which can be used as a community picnic space during public hours

Upgraded Entry Gate at 9th and J Street for improved security and accessibility during events.

The iconic Mr. Padres statue will be propped up about six feet and surrounded by a viewing desk turning into the centerpiece of the Tony Gwynn Terrance. It will also align it with his teammate and Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman while enhancing Tony's visibility from the ballpark.

"Petco Park holds a special place in our hearts as it honors the legacy of my father and the historic contributions he made to the game. These renovations will not only improve the overall experience for fans but also create an engaging community space for all ages that celebrates our city's passion for baseball and my father's legacy," according to Tony Gwynn, Jr., son of the legendary Padre and Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn.

The upgrades will allow some areas of the park to remain open for public use.

"We are incredibly thankful to the San Diego Padres for their ongoing investment in San Diego and their dedication to both their fans and the community at large," said City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "The Gallagher Square Renovation will further activate and invigorate the East Village, and I will be working closely with the Padres to help ensure these exciting new amenities are ready for the community to enjoy in time for the 20th Anniversary of Petco Park."

The Padres plan to unveil the changes on Opening Day 2024.

