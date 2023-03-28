Petco Park ranked No. 1 ballpark in America new study show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, topped the list of the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new study.

NJ.bet looked at all 30 MLB ballparks based on accessibility (parking and public transportation options), affordability (average ticket cost as well as food, beverage and parking costs), environment (number of bars and restaurants within walking distance, average attendance) as well as fan feedback (Google and Yelp reviews).

After analyzing the data for each ballpark, they were ranked on a 100-point scale.

Petco Park came in first on the list for several reasons. First, the park scored 18 out of 20 possible points for its accessibility to getting to the park, including the Gaslamp Quarter Station located right across the street from the park. The Padres rank second for the largest average home game attendance and have the 8th most affordable general admission ticket in the league at $24.44. But what sets this ballpark apart from the others is the pre-and post-game dining options, with more than 500 bars and restaurants within a one-mile radius of the park. That’s more than any other ballpark on the list.

Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, came in second on the list. This ballpark offers incredible views of the Rocky Mountains and the 5th cheapest general admission ticket in the league at $25.41, the cheapest beer at $3.00, and more than 470 bars and restaurants within walking distance.

Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, comes in third with its “Picturesque views” fans can take in during the game. The ballpark is tied with Petco Park for accessibility, ranked 18 out of 20 and third on the list for the most bars and restaurants within walking distance.

View the study and the list of America’s Best MLB Ballparks of 2023 here.

