Doubling down: Shake Shack coming to Little Italy, One Paseo

San Diego's third Shake Shack will be brought to Little Italy later this year, according to the company. A fourth location will be brought to the One Paseo development in the Carmel Valley-Del Mar area in 2019.
"We’re thrilled by the prospect of bringing Shake Shack to Little Italy – a neighborhood at the very pulse of the city’s culinary movement. We’ve submitted plans to open our third San Diego location on one of the neighborhood’s most central thoroughfares," Andrew McCaughan, VP of Development at Shake Shack, said.
McCaughan added that the Little Italy location will resemble the company's first location in New York City's Madison Square Park.