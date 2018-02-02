Doubling down: Shake Shack coming to Little Italy, One Paseo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Is a burger war a-brewing in San Diego?

Recently, Shake Shack joined foodie-favorites In-N-Out Burger and Burger Lounge in San Diego. Now, the New York-based burger chain is doubling down.

Shake Shack plans to open two more locations in San Diego over the next two years, after sliding into town last year.

RELATED: Saved By the Bell themed diner heading to Los Angeles

San Diego's third Shake Shack will be brought to Little Italy later this year, according to the company. A fourth location will be brought to the One Paseo development in the Carmel Valley-Del Mar area in 2019.

"We’re thrilled by the prospect of bringing Shake Shack to Little Italy – a neighborhood at the very pulse of the city’s culinary movement. We’ve submitted plans to open our third San Diego location on one of the neighborhood’s most central thoroughfares," Andrew McCaughan, VP of Development at Shake Shack, said.

McCaughan added that the Little Italy location will resemble the company's first location in New York City's Madison Square Park.

RELATED: Report: In-N-Out Burger pays store manager more than $160,000 per year

"While we are still in the midst of the application process, we are optimistic about this location and look forward to one day being part of this tight-knit community," says McCaughan.

The planned Little Italy and One Paseo locations follow the burger chain's first San Diego restaurants at Westfield UTC mall and in Mission Valley.

San Diego's locations feature local beer on tap, in addition to specially created custards and the restaurant's traditional burgers, fries, and shakes.