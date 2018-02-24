Disneyland's 'Aladdin's Oasis' will soon be transformed into a tropical hideaway

(KGTV) - Disneyland's popular Aladdin-themed rest stop for weary park goers will undergo a tropical renovation.

"Aladdin's Oasis" will become "The Tropical Hideaway!" in the theme park's Adventureland area. The pitstop is nestled between the Jungle Cruise and "Walk Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room" attractions.

The park bills the area as a "one-of-a-kind destination" where guests "will be able to run elbows with their favorite skippers in an exotic traders' market."

MORE DISNEYLAND OPENINGS:

Disneyland didn't reveal an opening date for the revamped area but said the "new experience will soon appear."

The announcement comes as the park plans to open a slew of new attractions in the coming year, including Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure park and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.