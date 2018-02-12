Disney California Adventure's Pixar Pier to open this summer

(KGTV) - The new Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure park is set to officially open this summer.



The reimagined section of the theme park will be open for fans on June 23, and it will feature four "neighborhoods" inspired by Pixar films and featuring "newly themed attractions, foods and merchandise."



Pixar Pier is replacing the park's Paradise Pier. In early January, several of the Pier's attractions, including the popular California Screamin' rollercoaster, were closed and will reopen with a Pixar twist.



California Screamin' will transform into the "Incredibles"-themed Incredicoaster, which is described as "a super combination of character figures, lighting and special effects that will bring the Parr family racing alongside you in a high-speed adventure."



In addition to the opening of Pixar Pier, a new float featuring Incredibles characters will be added to the "Paint the Night" parade.



The parade debuts at California Adventure on April 13 for Disneyland's first-ever Pixar Fest event.