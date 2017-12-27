Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Dec. 28 - 31

This weekend also welcomes the San Diego International Auto Show back to town. The newest in automotive tech and models from manufacturers will be available for car hounds downtown at the convention center.
Foodies can find all the delicious grub they can handle as well at the Holiday Food Truck Festival in Balboa Park this weekend.
Here's a look at some fun events you won't want to miss:
San Diego's scenic, bayside streets come alive once again for the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. World-class marching bands, floats, drill teams, and enormous balloons will travel through downtown in a magnificent display.
The 23rd annual Solar Turbines 5K at the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade brings runners past 100,000 cheering spectators. The run kicks off the parade of colorful floats, bands, and inflatable characters.
Where: San Diego Convention Center (111 W Harbor Dr.); When: Thursday - Sunday
The annual San Diego International Auto show returns this holiday season, treating visitors to an up-close look at more than 400 of the latest vehicles on or coming to market - some of which have never been seen in San Diego before.
Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1 Park Blvd.); When: Saturday
Head to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront for an electronic dance party on ice with a live DJ. Neon colored accessories are encouraged and glow stick bracelets will be available to skaters (while supplies last.)
Where: Maritime Museum of San Diego (1492 North Harbor Dr.); When: Sunday
Spend New Year's Eve on the historic 1898 Steam Ferry Berkeley at Maritime Museum San Diego for a trip into the past as you jump into 2018. Dance the night away, enjoy a 30-foot dessert bar, and drinks and eats as the New Year's Eve ball drops.
Where: LEGOLAND California (1 Legoland Dr.); When: Sunday
Bring the kids out for a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, with a re-creation of the Times Square ball drop with a giant LEGO brick falling 22 feet in the air - complete with a fireworks display.
Where: American Comedy Co. (818 6th Ave.); When: Sunday
Ring in the new year with some laughs at American Comedy Co. with comedian Jessimae Peluso. Guests can celebrate 2018 with party favors and a champagne toast with comedy by Peluso, known for her appearances on MTV’s "Girl Code," E!’s "Chelsea Lately," and Comedy Central’s "@Midnight."