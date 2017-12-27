Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Dec. 28 - 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 2018 is almost here, San Diego!

This weekend is packed with fun to send off 2017 and welcome in the new year.

The Holiday Bowl is San Diego's biggest year-end event, bringing with it the annual parade, 5K run, and college football.

NYE FUN in SAN DIEGO:

This weekend also welcomes the San Diego International Auto Show back to town. The newest in automotive tech and models from manufacturers will be available for car hounds downtown at the convention center.

Foodies can find all the delicious grub they can handle as well at the Holiday Food Truck Festival in Balboa Park this weekend.

Here's a look at some fun events you won't want to miss:

Holiday Bowl parade

Where: Downtown San Diego; When: Thursday

San Diego's scenic, bayside streets come alive once again for the annual Holiday Bowl Parade. World-class marching bands, floats, drill teams, and enormous balloons will travel through downtown in a magnificent display.

23rd annual Holiday Bowl 5K run/walk

Where: Downtown San Diego; When: Thursday

The 23rd annual Solar Turbines 5K at the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade brings runners past 100,000 cheering spectators. The run kicks off the parade of colorful floats, bands, and inflatable characters.

Holiday Food Truck Festival

Where: Balboa Park; When: Thursday - Saturday

The Holiday Food Truck Festival takes over Balboa Park's Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway, bringing San Diego's best food trucks to the park for eats, free live music, and performances.

San Diego International Auto Show

Where: San Diego Convention Center (111 W Harbor Dr.); When: Thursday - Sunday

The annual San Diego International Auto show returns this holiday season, treating visitors to an up-close look at more than 400 of the latest vehicles on or coming to market - some of which have never been seen in San Diego before.

The Steely Damned 2's Second Annual Holiday Show

Where: Music Box (1337 India St.); When: Friday

The Steely Damned II return to Music Box for their second annual holiday show. The 12-piece San Diego Steely Dan tribute band will deliver their renditions of the great American rock band.

Aztec Men's Basketball vs. Utah State

Where: Viejas Arena (5500 Canyon Crest Dr.); When: Saturday

The San Diego State Aztecs return to town to face Utah State, following their bout with Wyoming in Laramie for some Mountain West action.

Glow Bright Night

Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1 Park Blvd.); When: Saturday

Head to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront for an electronic dance party on ice with a live DJ. Neon colored accessories are encouraged and glow stick bracelets will be available to skaters (while supplies last.)

Black & Gold NYE

Where: Maritime Museum of San Diego (1492 North Harbor Dr.); When: Sunday

Spend New Year's Eve on the historic 1898 Steam Ferry Berkeley at Maritime Museum San Diego for a trip into the past as you jump into 2018. Dance the night away, enjoy a 30-foot dessert bar, and drinks and eats as the New Year's Eve ball drops.

Kid's New Year's Eve

Where: LEGOLAND California (1 Legoland Dr.); When: Sunday

Bring the kids out for a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, with a re-creation of the Times Square ball drop with a giant LEGO brick falling 22 feet in the air - complete with a fireworks display.

NYE with Jessimae Peluso

Where: American Comedy Co. (818 6th Ave.); When: Sunday

Ring in the new year with some laughs at American Comedy Co. with comedian Jessimae Peluso. Guests can celebrate 2018 with party favors and a champagne toast with comedy by Peluso, known for her appearances on MTV’s "Girl Code," E!’s "Chelsea Lately," and Comedy Central’s "@Midnight."

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.