Amtrak offering children's ticket, Disneyland deals for riders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Southern Californian residents looking to take a quick trip to Disneyland can do so - and save a bit of cash - using Amtrak.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will offer a special discount to Southern California riders heading to the Magical Kingdom now until May 21, 2018, when purchasing a ticket.

Children can ride free with each adult ticket to and from Anaheim, using the promo code "V231" online.

MORE DISNEYLAND NEWS:

After purchasing tickets for themselves and their children, Amtrak will offer an additional five percent off Disneyland tickets, as follows:

2-day tickets:

1-Park Per Day Ticket for $151 (savings of $48)

Park Hopper Ticket for $194 (savings of $50)

3-day tickets:

1-Park Per Day Ticket for $189 (savings of $81)

Park Hopper Ticket for $232 (savings of $83)

Pacific Surfliner also offers a free lift to the front gates from Anaheim Station when riders show their ticket.

For more information, visit Pacific Surfliner's website here.