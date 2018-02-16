Amtrak offering children's ticket, Disneyland deals for riders

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Southern Californian residents looking to take a quick trip to Disneyland can do so - and save a bit of cash - using Amtrak.
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will offer a special discount to Southern California riders heading to the Magical Kingdom now until May 21, 2018, when purchasing a ticket.
Children can ride free with each adult ticket to and from Anaheim, using the promo code "V231" online.
MORE DISNEYLAND NEWS:
After purchasing tickets for themselves and their children, Amtrak will offer an additional five percent off Disneyland tickets, as follows:
2-day tickets:
3-day tickets:
Pacific Surfliner also offers a free lift to the front gates from Anaheim Station when riders show their ticket.
For more information, visit Pacific Surfliner's website here.