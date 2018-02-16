Amtrak offering children's ticket, Disneyland deals for riders

Mark Saunders
5:45 PM, Feb 15, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Southern Californian residents looking to take a quick trip to Disneyland can do so - and save a bit of cash - using Amtrak.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will offer a special discount to Southern California riders heading to the Magical Kingdom now until May 21, 2018, when purchasing a ticket.

Children can ride free with each adult ticket to and from Anaheim, using the promo code "V231" online.

After purchasing tickets for themselves and their children, Amtrak will offer an additional five percent off Disneyland tickets, as follows:

2-day tickets:

  • 1-Park Per Day Ticket for $151 (savings of $48)
  • Park Hopper Ticket for $194 (savings of $50)

3-day tickets:

  • 1-Park Per Day Ticket for $189 (savings of $81)
  • Park Hopper Ticket for $232 (savings of $83)

Pacific Surfliner also offers a free lift to the front gates from Anaheim Station when riders show their ticket.

For more information, visit Pacific Surfliner's website here.

