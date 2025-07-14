SDSU basketball team dribbles forward, builds up kids through mentorship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Development took on a double meaning at San Diego State University on Sunday. The Mesa Foundation hosted The Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Basketball Camp, working on all things that help kids succeed in the game.

But the impact goes far beyond the dimensions of a court.

"It feels very fun and it's great meeting these players because I want to play for the Aztecs some day and they're inspiring," said 12-year-old Rayvion Fields.

Rayvion Fields is playing ball with his mentor and the Aztec Basketball Team at the Jeff Jacobs Jam Center at SDSU.

From agility training to dribbling basketballs, this is the start of his dream of playing for the team one day.

"We're introducing our youth and their mentors to basketball and just doing a unique opportunity providing access to a new sport that maybe they've never tried before," said Tina Rose, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. She said she is overwhelmed with the impact this mentorship opportunity brings to the community.

Every squeak on the floor is the sound of another young life touched with 30 excited "Bigs," volunteer adults, and "Littles," mentees ranging from 12 to 17 years old.

"So many benefits from academic to emotional to social and really it's the same for the mentor. They get as much out of it as often the kids say they do, so they say, you know, without a doubt, that they feel like it's an enriching experience. It's a rewarding experience, and we really hope more people will get involved," Rose said.

Pharaoh Compton is ecstatic to be a role model for these kids. He's going to be a sophomore with the San Diego State University basketball team.

"I waited a long time for this. To be able to say that kids actually look up to me and actually, you know, look to me for, you know, guidance and not just advice on the court but, you know, off the court as well," Compton said.

Rayvion is looking up to the players for insight into the game.

"I've just been liking them ever since I was young and it's just, they look like a very good team and I like the coach," Rayvion said.

These camps are creating connections for years to come.