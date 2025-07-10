Local movers continue to do jobs despite high temperatures

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) -- This heat is more than just a nuisance for people who work outside, it can be dangerous.

Moving can be exhausting, and even the professionals are breaking a sweat. ABC 10News spent the day with A+ Movers as a crew moved chairs in sweltering temperatures.

"It definitely adds a challenge to the job," said Junior Solis, a foreman with A+ Movers.

Solis and his team are moving a school from Alpine to El Cajon, one dolly a time. He's been a mover for the past two years and said in temperatures like these, heat exhaustion can creep up on you quickly.

"The main thing you want to do is stay hydrated," said Solis. "You want to make sure you're wearing sunscreen. You want to be protected. Whenever you feel like you need to take a break, you want to make sure you're taking a break so you're not getting heat exhaustion."

According to the latest San Diego County data, Emergency Medical Services received over 300 calls for heat-related illnesses in 2023 like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It's something Solis said he keeps a close eye on. He's moved things from San Diego all the places like Arizona and Las Vegas where temperatures can reach up to 115 degrees.

"Especially in the sun, the back of the truck does get a little bit hotter," said Solis. "So, it feels kind of like a microwave in there. We get used to it. You just want to make sure you're staying safe."