Thousands march in 'No Kings' protests across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Protesters took to the streets from Chula Vista to Oceanside in the second "No Kings Day" movement in San Diego this year.

Tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday against the Trump administration.

Early estimates from protest orgranizers show at least 50,000 protesters county-wide, incuding 3,000 in El Cajon, 300 in Ramona, 5,000 in Rancho Bernardo, 6,000 in Temecula, 1,500 in Chula Vista, and 10,000 in Carlsbad. Numbers are still being tallied as organizers prepare to release official counts.

One of the largest locations was at Waterfront Park in front of the County Administration Building. Protesters first rallied for speeches, raising concerns on issues ranging from immigration enforcement to California's Proposition 50 on redistricting.

Lorien Kranen was one protestor seen with a "Yes to Prop 50" sign and she said, "I want everybody to get rid of gerrymandering."

Another protestor was Eric Barnes, who told ABC 10News, "And you can see by the crowds here that there are a lot of people who are disappointed in the direction the country is headed.

The No Kings Day protest stems from a nationwide grassroots initiative called "The 50501 Movement," which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The Wall Street Journal reported there were more than 2,500 marches taking place across the U.S., including here in San Diego.

During June's protest, 60,000 marchers showed up in San Diego. However, protest organizers say October's rally is already expecting to exceed that number, possibly by double.

Saturday's protest comes on the heels of President Trump having just brokered hostage releases in Gaza, and once again meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to settle the war with Russia.

Yet thousands still marched.

Another issue weighing heavily on many protesters' hearts that they returned once again for: immigration.

Judy Kozak said that's why she was marching, "Specifically, the immigration and the ICE raids."

The same concern seemed to span across generations.

A teen protestor named Isabel said she was marching, "So that people's families aren't torn apart."

Protestor Carol Marshall said, "Surprisingly, it would be the immigrants. We're just handling it all wrong. ICE has no business doing what they're doing."

The current government shutdown also added fuel to the fire.

"I think it's horrid that this government shutdown is hurting the backbone of working America," protestor Juan Gallegos said.

Protesters Bernie Stoiber said he marched because he's desperate for the change he hopes to see.

"It's a lot of injustice in the world right now, and it's like something's got to come to an end," Stoiber said.