Black Friday shoppers at Las Americas Premium Outlets were ready to shop till they dropped, taking advantage of Thanksgiving weekend deals.

Some shoppers arrived as early as 2 a.m., braving the cold and waiting in line before the sun came up. For some, getting a good deal is worth losing a little sleep.

“Honestly, it's worth it. You can't find those prices in Guadalajara, and it's also a great experience because you get to meet people while waiting in line,” Sugey Flores, a shopper visiting from Guadalajara says.

Flores says the prices are worth the trip, and she enjoys meeting other shoppers while waiting in line.

About 183 million people are expected to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, with 126 million expected to visit stores on Black Friday alone.

“I’m going to get a lot of my Christmas shopping out of the way, but I'm going to be spending lots of money today,” Ella Huntres, a Chula Vista resident says.

Black Friday remains one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and holiday spending projections are just as big.

Some projections put total holiday spending in November and December above $1 trillion, a 4.2% increase from last year.

But how much are shoppers actually willing to spend?

“I would say a reasonable amount of money to spend,” says Malaika Jones, a San Diego resident.

For Huntres, that number is around $400.

“I have like $200, $300 in my budget,” Nuvia Nunac, a San Francisco resident says.

Different budgets and different shopping lists, but it seems everyone has a number in mind.

And not everyone is putting all their holiday money toward gifts.

“We're actually gonna be going on vacation over the holidays, so that's what we decided to do for our big holiday gift is vacation,” one shopper says.

Compared to the Black Friday madness of years past, the morning at Las Americas Premium Outlets was a little more orderly.

The name Black Friday actually dates back to Philadelphia in the 1950s and 1960s, when police used the term to describe the heavy traffic and crowds that flooded the city after Thanksgiving. The name stuck, but the chaos has cooled down a bit.

Still, that doesn't mean everyone is ready to give up a good deal without a fight. When asked what she would do if she saw chaos, Huntres had a simple answer.

“Join in!” she says.

