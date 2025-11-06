San Diego International Airport on list of 40 airports impacted by FAA cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - ABC news has obtained the list of airports impacted by the FAA cuts, which will begin Friday. San Diego International Airport is one of forty major hubs across the United States that will face reduction in flights according to their sources/
According to ABC news, the cuts will go into effect on Friday. ABC news also reports that the cuts will start at 4% on Friday and work up to 10%. The flights that are impacted will happen between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Their source also reported that a final list is expected Thursday.
The FAA also told ABC news that each airline's flight schedules will be "proportionate."
The full list of airports is below:
- Anchorage International
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- Boston Logan International
- Baltimore/Washington International
- Charlotte Douglas International
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Dallas Love
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Denver International
- Dallas/Fort Worth International
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- Newark Liberty International
- Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- Honolulu International
- Houston Hobby
- Washington Dulles International
- George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- Indianapolis International
- 1New York John F Kennedy International
- Las Vegas McCarran International
- Los Angeles International
- New York LaGuardia
- Orlando International
- Chicago Midway
- Memphis International
- Miami International
- Minneapolis/St Paul International
- Oakland International
- Ontario International
- Chicago O`Hare International
- Portland International
- Philadelphia International
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- San Diego International
- Louisville International
- Seattle/Tacoma International
- San Francisco International
- Salt Lake City International
- Teterboro
- Tampa International