San Diego International Airport on list of 40 airports impacted by FAA cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - ABC news has obtained the list of airports impacted by the FAA cuts, which will begin Friday. San Diego International Airport is one of forty major hubs across the United States that will face reduction in flights according to their sources/

According to ABC news, the cuts will go into effect on Friday. ABC news also reports that the cuts will start at 4% on Friday and work up to 10%. The flights that are impacted will happen between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Their source also reported that a final list is expected Thursday.

The FAA also told ABC news that each airline's flight schedules will be "proportionate."

The full list of airports is below: