Following heavily delayed Sunday, SAN flights back to normal, more or less

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A day after San Diego International Airport saw 338 flight delays due to the government shutdown, flights mostly returned to business as usual Monday.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the number of delayed flights at the airport stood at 56 -- 36 of which were through Southwest Airlines, according to the FlightAware flight tracking site.

WATCH: See 10News reporter Tali Letoi's story from Sunday night:

Staffing shortage leads to flight delays at San Diego International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center pinned Sunday's delays -- an average of 59 minutes -- on "staffing."

A statement from the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority said these were impacted by events, or lack thereof, in Washington.

"Passengers traveling out of San Diego International Airport are encouraged to check their flight status before coming to SAN and plan to arrive at least two hours before their flight," it read. "Checkpoint wait times and flight scheduling are subject to the operations of our federal and airline partners. These operations are, at times, being affected by the federal government shutdown."

The airport authority, which operates San Diego International, thanked the Transportation Security Administration, FAA and partner airlines for continuing efforts to maintain safety and reliability at the airport, and said it would continue to operate the region's airports as before the shutdown.

"Our focus remains on ensuring a safe and efficient airport experience," the statement read.

