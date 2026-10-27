Mission Bay residents rush to prevent more flooding as high tides return

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mission Bay residents scrambled to reinforce flood barriers Tuesday morning after high tides sent water into yards and homes a day earlier, prompting renewed concerns about coastal flooding.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect through Thursday, with water levels expected to reach 1.7 feet above normal tidal predictions, according to the National Weather Service.

Mission Bay Residents spent Tuesday morning filling and stacking sandbags around their properties, as City crews turned on the pumps to drain floodwater back into Mission Bay. The hustle came as tides peaked around 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Philip Dupre, a Mission Bay resident, said Monday’s flooding reached the first floor of his home after waves rushed across his yard. He shared the photo of the flooding with ABC 10News.

Dupre said he planned to use sandbags to block water from entering his home through the garage and a set of stairs.

The predicted tide height of 7.1 feet typically would not be a major concern, Dupre said, but additional water associated with a Kelvin wave could make flooding worse.

His neighbor, Rebecca Ochoa, also shared video showing flooding in the neighborhood.

Another resident, Jacob Smith, was seen setting up water-filled tubes as a barrier to help reinforce the sandbags he had set up around his home.

Smith said he was surprised by how high the water rose Monday, but had an inclination it could happen with the full moon.

Meanwhile, the city of San Diego rebuilt sand berms along Mission Bay after they were destroyed. There were reports that people had been walking on the barriers, riding wakeboards down the slopes, and some of the unhoused community made beds in the berms.

Although the barriers appeared to be holding Tuesday morning, officials warned that elevated water levels could continue to pose a threat through Thursday.