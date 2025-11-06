Judge rules San Diego police officer on leave for stalking can be armed at work

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A judge has ruled that a San Diego police officer who stalked her ex-husband can have her firearms back but only while on duty.

Officer Stephanie Cockrell has been fighting to keep her job after Judge Charles Bell Jr. ordered her to surrender her firearms last month.

In October, Judge Bell found that Stephanie stalked her ex-husband, Tyler, and deemed her “less credible” while granting a three-year restraining order requiring her to stay away from her ex and his children.

During Thursday’s hearing, Stephanie’s attorney Justin Prybutok accused Tyler of being “vindictive” for opposing his ex’s request to be armed and asked the court to allow her to carry a gun both on and off duty.

Officer told to apply for non-sworn position

Before making a decision, Bell had to weigh a mandatory psychological evaluation Stephanie recently underwent. Few details about the evaluation are known. Stephanie requested the courtroom be closed to the public when it was discussed and Bell agreed.

"The mental health evaluation contains sensitive information regarding my upbringing, prior mental health treatment, current mental health symptoms, and results of psychological testing,” she wrote in a declaration.

Stephanie declined an interview with Team 10 on Thursday and said in court documents she was “certain that if the court does not order the sealing of documents that the media will report on the contents of the psychological evaluation.”

'Does not pose additional threat of harm'

After placing Stephanie on leave last month, the department gave her until Friday to regain access to her firearms, apply for a non-sworn position or face termination, according to her court filing.

“The respondent does not post an additional threat of harm to a protected party or the public by having access to the firearm, ammunition or both during work hours,” Judge Bell said in his written decision Thursday.

Court exhibit Police officer Tyler Cockrell provided this screenshot to the court claiming it showed his ex-wife installing a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger inside his kitchen. Stephanie Cockrell testified that she used cameras to monitor her infant son in the living room and near the boy's crib and told the judge the cameras were not spyware.

Tyler, who is also a San Diego police officer, reacted to the judge’s ruling in a statement sent to Team 10.

“I’m satisfied the court did not allow her to have firearms outside of work,” he said, adding: “Going forward, I have obvious concerns about how I’m supposed to navigate my work environment.”

Stephanie has been at the center of controversy in recent months following a Team 10 investigation that revealed she was on leave for allegations including stalking, theft, and untruthfulness.

Our reporting in August revealed the veteran officer was accused in civil court of planting spyware in her ex-husband’s home.

Chief overturned officer's firing

She was facing termination from the force until Police Chief Scott Wahl overturned the decision to fire her last year.

The chief has not said why he made the move, but Stephanie’s attorney claims it was because the investigation into her conduct was biased.

In September, Stephanie announced she was suing the department for discrimination. She alleges the department failed to protect her from sexist discrimination.

She said after Wahl saved her job, rumors spread that she had an affair with him.

Amol Brown/Team 10 A judge found Stephanie Cockrell, a San Diego police officer, stalked and harassed her ex-husband. Cockrell refused to answer any questions from Team 10 after leaving court in August, where she was grilled about buying spyware and tracking devices on Amazon.

Wahl has not addressed the issue and the police department has ignored Team 10’s request for an interview with the chief.

San Diego police didn’t return a request from Team 10 asking if Stephanie would be allowed to return to work.

On the stand Thursday, Captain Jeffrey Peterson was grilled about Stephanie’s employment options.

Peterson testified if the restraining order became permanent, Stephanie could lose her job and said it would be up to the chief to make the call.

In making his decision, Bell said, the officer’s safety at work was dependent on her carrying a firearm.

“However, the respondent failed to provide sufficient evidence to support her claim that court allow her to carry a personal firearm or own ammunition outside of work hours. More importantly, respondent’s (psychological) evaluation was not conducted by a licensed mental health professional having domestic violence expertise as required by statue,” Bell wrote.