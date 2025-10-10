Judge says San Diego police officer stalked ex-husband, orders her to surrender firearms

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A San Diego police officer must turn in her firearms and stay away from her ex-husband and his children for three years after a judge found she stalked and harassed him.

Superior Court Judge Charles Bell Jr. issued the order against Stephanie Cockrell, a 12-year veteran of the department, after finding her testimony had credibility issues during an August hearing.

“The respondent engaged in stalking, harassing, and other behavior prohibited under (the law), including disturbing the petitioner’s mental and emotional calm,” the judge wrote in his written decision.

Team 10 reported in August that Stephanie’s ex-husband, Tyler Cockrell, accused her of installing hidden cameras in his home and a GPS tracker under his truck as part of a years-long effort to stalk him and his girlfriend.

Tyler, who is also a veteran San Diego police officer, had previously been denied a restraining order. This time, he prevailed after fighting successfully to get a subpoena from Amazon for his ex’s online purchases.

Austin Grabish/Team 10 Officer Stephanie Cockrell stands with her employment attorney, Mila Arutunuan, at a September press conference announcing she will sue the San Diego Police Department for sexist discrimination.

The records revealed she had bought 11 cameras, voice recorders and GPS trackers. Bell said the items Tyler found in his home were in his ex’s Amazon purchase history.

Stephanie, who denies ever stalking her ex-husband, said the cameras were to monitor their child. But in his decision, Bell found Stephanie was “less credible” after weighing the evidence of both parties.

“I'm not surprised given the judge's findings that Ms. Cockrell is found to be less credible because it seems like her story was shifting back and forth,” said California Western School of Law professor Shawn Fields.

Fields, who served on the Review Board on Police Practices, said the police department should take “serious note” of Bell’s decision.

“It's an important finding because it shows that there was a pattern of conduct, a pattern of surveillance, a pattern of harassing behavior that gave the judge an indication that it's more likely than not she would continue to engage in this conduct in the future if her restraining order wasn't granted.”

Court exhibit Police officer Tyler Cockrell provided this screenshot to the court claiming it showed his ex-wife installing a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger inside his kitchen. Stephanie Cockrell testified that she used cameras to monitor her infant son in the living room and near the boy's crib and told the judge the cameras were not spyware.

Tyler said in a statement he was pleased “the court was able to see through the lies and look at the evidence.”

He previously told Team 10 the department failed to act when he reported the cameras and stalking.

“The Professional Standards Unit did not interview me about that incident. There was no interest in the hard evidence I found,” he said.

Amol Brown/Team 10 California Western School of Law professor Shwan Fields said if the officer violates the restraining order, she can be criminally charged.

Tyler, who lived in La Mesa, later filed a criminal complaint with the La Mesa Police Department after he felt his employer wouldn’t help him.

“It was unfortunate the department did not take her actions seriously over the last four years and instead put myself and my family at serious risk,” he said.

Police chief overturned termination

Team 10’s investigation in August revealed Stephanie was pending termination from the force for stalking, theft, and untruthfulness in February 2023.

Police Chief Scott Wahl overturned that decision after being sworn in last year.

Stephanie, who made headlines in 2016 after admitting to hacking the phone of an officer she was having an affair with, told reporters last month Wahl’s decision to reduce her termination to a reprimand fueled damaging rumors she had a sexual relationship with him.

Amol Brown/Team 10 San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl speaks at an August press conference with City Attorney Heather Ferbert about the closure of an illegal hookah lounge.

She denies having any kind of affair with Wahl and is now suing the police department for failing to protect her from sexist discrimination and forcing her to work in an unsafe environment.

In her legal claim, Stephanie said an anonymous letter sent to the city council alleged she had an affair with Wahl.

She was interrogated by internal affairs about her personal life and “fabricated allegations of a sexual relationship” with the chief, according to her claim.

Team 10 revealed in August the city paid a law firm to launch a secret investigation into unspecified allegations against Wahl. The department has refused to disclose what triggered the investigation and has not released a final report into the matter that cost taxpayers over $37,000.

On Tuesday, Team 10 asked San Diego police for an on-camera interview with Wahl, so we could learn why he overturned Stephanie’s termination after being sworn in as chief.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Nicholes didn’t address the interview request and instead sent a short statement.



“The San Diego Police Department is aware of the order, which pertains to a family court proceeding. SDPD cannot provide further comment on personnel matters,” she said.

We followed up with Nicholes and asked if Cockrell had turned in her police-issued gun and when Wahl would be available for a sit-down interview, but Nicholes didn’t respond.

'I wasn't some crazy woman'

Tyler said he hopes the judge’s order will stop his ex from stalking him, “and those that enabled her will be held accountable.”

At her press conference last month, Stephanie became emotional as she described the breakdown of her marriage. “I tried to save my marriage. I wasn’t some crazy woman.”

She said false rumors of an affair with Wahl have taken a toll on her health. “I can’t sleep. I’m not eating. I’ve gained weight. I’ve lost weight. My hair’s falling out.”

Bell’s order requires her to surrender two firearms, including her police-issued gun.

Fields said the officer can ask the court for her service weapon back so she can do her job.

“If a law enforcement officer is subject to a restraining order and they want to be able to keep their firearms, they have to undergo a psychological evaluation and show to the judge that they are no longer a threat or a danger to the individual or the community.”

Stephanie did not return a voicemail and email asking for comment on the judge’s findings.