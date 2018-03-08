Why people are angry 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau is writing a live-action 'Star Wars' show

(KGTV) - Lucasfilm announced Thursday "Iron Man" director, producer, and actor Jon Favreau has been tapped to write and executive produce a live-action "Star Wars" series — but not everyone was pleased.

The show will be made for Disney's recently announced streaming platform that will compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Favreau, himself, is delighted to be leading the project, saying in a release, "if you told me at 11-years-old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure."

Some internet users, however, weren't as pleased.

Specifically, some said the directing choice could have been more diverse and reflected a tone-deafness on Disney's part during International Women's Day.

"I'm excited by this news, but Lucasfilm really needs to announce someone working on their shows at this level that isn't a white dude fast," Bryan Young tweeted.

"On the one hand, Jon Favreau is a proven blockbuster filmmaker with a strong command of fantasy storytelling. On the other hand, announcing that another straight white dude is helming a Star Wars project on International Women's Day is… not great," Adam Vary similarly tweeted.

Many users defended choosing Favreau, as well, saying the outrage was unjustified.

"Hate that the awesome 'let's hire more female directors' movement has turned into 'throw stones at any man who gets a gig,'" John Squires tweeted.

The untitled "Star Wars" live-action series does not have a release date. In the meantime, Favreau will produce Disney's live-action "The Lion King" movie coming in 2019 and producing for Marvel Studios' "Avengers" films.