'Solo: A Star Wars Story': First teaser trailer of young Han Solo film released

(KGTV) - We now have our first look at how Han Solo met Chewbacca -- and Lando Calrissian, too.



On Super Bowl Sunday, Disney/Lucasfilm released a 45-second look at "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the latest film in the Star Wars universe. A full teaser trailer was released Monday morning on ABC's "Good Morning America."



"Solo" follows the adventures of the young smuggler Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich), years before he becomes a prominent figure in the Rebellion's fight against the Empire.



WATCH THE SUPER BOWL AD:







FULL TEASER TRAILER:







The movie's official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters on May 25.



The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.