Moviegoing audiences helped themselves to leftovers after the Thanksgiving holiday, where “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” led the domestic charts in its second weekend over newcomers “Focker In-Law” and “Hexed.”

Following its No. 1 debut last weekend, “The Hunger Games” held its position with another $56.8 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its five-day haul, which includes earnings from Wednesday, when new movies open around Thanksgiving, and Thursday, is estimated to be $83.5 million. In just two weekends, the Lionsgate release has made $419.2 million.

“It's a congested corridor, there’s no doubt about it. But this movie is taking on a life of its own,” said Kevin Grayson, the head of domestic distribution for Lionsgate. “We saw a lot of repeat business.”

Black Friday often means big business for movie theaters, and for the past few years new animated Disney movies have dominated. In 2024, “Moana 2” broke the record with $54.5 million. Last year, “Zootopia 2” made $38.5 million on the day after Thanksgiving. But “Hexed” was not so fortunate, landing in third place behind “The Hunger Games” and “Focker In-Law,” which is the next chapter in the “Meet the Parents” franchise.

Disney's ‘Hexed’ did not make box office magic

Walt Disney Animation’s first original feature in three years earned $32 million in its first five days in 3,725 theaters, with $20 million of that from Friday through Sunday. It's a disappointing start for “Hexed,” which features the voices of Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones and cost a reported $200 million to produce. It also made $25 million from international showings, adding up to a $57 million running total. Critics were largely mixed on the teen witch story, while audiences gave it an A- CinemaScore — younger women seem to be the most enthusiastic demographic.

The “Hexed” opening is on par with the last original Disney Animation feature, “Wish,” which made $31.6 million over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday and netted out with just over $254 million worldwide against a similarly robust budget. “Hexed” also doesn’t have any new animated competition until “The Angry Birds Movie 3” is released over the Christmas holiday.

Opening weekend isn’t always make or break for family films, which can sometimes have long theatrical lives, but it does seem to point to a rather unambiguous audience referendum for Disney Animation: The sequels are the blockbusters. Anything original is a gamble.

A crowded marketplace divided audiences

“Focker In-Law,” meanwhile, earned $39.5 million in its first five days in 3,382 locations, with $26.4 million coming from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Universal Pictures release reunited Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro for the fourth installment in the “Focker” saga, and added Ariana Grande to the mix. Women made up about 61% of the opening weekend audience, which also skewed older: 51% were over the age of 35 according to exit polls. Paramount, which is overseeing its international release, reported $21 million from 62 markets. The film cost a reported $90 million to produce.

It was a crowded weekend at the theaters, where new releases also included Angel Studios' “Hershey” and Netflix's “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which earned $2.7 million debuting in a relatively few 252 locations over the three-day weekend. The film, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, has Brad Pitt revisiting his Oscar-winning role as the titular Hollywood stuntman.

Several acclaimed films expanded to wide release as well, including “Paper Tiger,” which landed in ninth place with $2 million, and “Club Kid,” which rounded out the top 10 with $1.6 million.

The domestic box office could reach $10 billion in 2026

Overall, it was a softer Thanksgiving at the box office than last year, down over 23%. But the annual domestic box office is still up about 18.7% from last year and is expected to cross $9.2 billion this weekend. The big question for the end of the year is just how much “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three,” which both open on Dec. 18, will add to the bottom line.

Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, anticipates that the annual domestic box office will surpass $10 billion for the first time since the pandemic.

“If we were looking for Thanksgiving to power some massive acceleration of the box office, it wasn’t going to happen this week,” Dergarabedian said. “But there’s a lot still yet to come.”

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Rentrak:

1. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” $56.8 million.

2. “Focker In-Law,” $26.4 million.

3. “Hexed,” $20 million.

4. “Ebenezer,” $8.4 million.

5. “I Play Rocky,” $6.9 million.

6. “The Cat in the Hat,” $4.5 million.

7. “Hershey,” $4.1 million.

8. “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” $2.7 million.

9. “Paper Tiger,” $2 million.

10. “Club Kid,” $1.6 million.