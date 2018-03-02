LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - Movie fans are gearing up for the 90th Annual Oscars this Sunday, but the musical performances are set to bring down the house.

Artists including Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Oscar winner Common will perform this year’s nominated songs.

The talented artists will "showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking," according to show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd,

Gael Garcia Bernal, Natalia Lafourcade and Miguel will perform “Remember Me” from “Coco" (music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Mary J. Blige will perform “Mighty River” from “Mudbound.” She co-wrote the original song with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Blige is also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “Mudbound.” She is the first person to be nominated for both a performance and Original Song in the same year.

Common and Andra Day will perform his song “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall." Music by Diane Warren, with original lyrics written by Warren and Common.

Tony-Award nominated singer and actress Keala Settle will perform the song “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.” Music and lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Sufjan Stevens will perform his song “Mystery of Love,” written for “Call Me by Your Name.” Stevens is a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, whose career spans nearly 20 years and 11 albums.

The Oscars will broadcast live from Hollywood on Sunday, March 4, right here on ABC 10 at 5 p.m.