Jay-Z racks up epic bar tab for 40 bottles of champagne brand he owns

Mark Saunders
2:01 PM, Feb 20, 2018
(KGTV) - Imagine paying nearly $100,000 for drinks.

Yes, not many of us can. Jay-Z, however, can - and judging by his viral bar tab, does.

A photo of a receipt from New York City's Playroom reportedly for the hip-hop mogul breaks down the expensive bill:

Ace of Spades Gold bottle: $1,200. Another 20 Ace of Spades Rose bottles: $50,000. Don't forget an $11,000 tip. Overall, the bill comes to $91,135 for 20 bottles of a champagne Jay-Z ultimately owns.

The rapper purchased the Armand de Brignac champagne brand, including "Ace of Spades," in 2014, over what many believed to be a boycott of its popular competitor Cristal.

So perhaps it's an investment in himself? An elaborate marketing ploy? The move had Twitter users hypothesizing if it's a bold business move or just Jay-Z being Jay-Z:

Either way, whoever waited on Jay-Z received the tip of their career.

