Grammy-winning DJ Diplo to run 5K with San Diego fans, perform at Gallagher Square after race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the best of both worlds this weekend: A race and a rave.

Many of us know who Diplo is; it turns out the well-known DJ and producer also has a passion for running.

He’s planning to run a 5K with his San Diego fans and then perform an entire set right after.

Diplo’s Run Club had its first race in Philadelphia. Since then, they’ve toured through San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and other cities.

This is the first 5K they've held in San Diego, and 8,000 people are expected to lace up their running shoes for Saturday’s event.

Organizers tell me something unique about this 5K run-rave combo is that many of the people who sign up are first-time racers.

“If you turn around and ask anyone at the start line if they're a newer runner, a lot of people, this is their first time race,” said Kaitlin Heck, Marketing Manager for Diplo’s Run Club. “They're out here because of community. They're out here because they want to do something different and healthy on a Saturday morning, but at the same time, they still want to have a good time and party until noon.”

Who doesn't?

So here’s how it works: The race will get started at 14th Street and J Street near Gallagher Square.

The Grammy-award-winning DJ will be running the whole route with everyone else, so if you’re participating, you’ll likely see him.

After the 3.1 miles, everyone will head back to Gallagher Square, where Diplo will headline the show afterwards.

Those involved in the race say this has really opened up running to a whole new demographic.

“I think it's just great that we're continuing to bring new events to San Diego. You know, there's events that come year over year and just being able to welcome us into a recently renovated area of Petco Park and again getting people out early in the morning to do something healthy, still have a great time, and be home by one and gives you the rest of the day,” said Heck.

A portion of the proceeds goes to getting kids in Southern California new equipment, apparel, and footwear.

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, and the beat drops by 10 a.m.