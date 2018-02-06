Crazy train's end: Ozzy Osbourne farewell tour heads to San Diego
Mark Saunders
2:58 PM, Feb 6, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The crazy train is making its final stops.
Ozzy Osbourne will head to Chula Vista's Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on October 9 during his "No More Tours 2" string of concerts. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will then close out his tour in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
The tour will be Osbourne's last, though he'll still perform at select live shows, according to Live Nation.