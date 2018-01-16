Top concerts headlining San Diego in 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego may not be known as a music town the same way Nashville or Los Angeles is but that doesn't mean there aren't some worthy shows to catch.

In 2018, fans will have no shortage of shows headlining San Diego.

Current hit artists such as The Killers; Tyler, the Creator; Lana del Rey; and Demi Lovato will hit the stage in San Diego early this year.

For those who are perhaps more of an oldies fan, you won't be left out. George Clinton; Art Garfunkel; Earth, Wind & Fire; and The Eagles are all set to come to the area.

Here's an updating list of the acts San Diego fans have to look forward to this year:

January

Jan. 18 - Big Boi with the Cool Kids at The Observatory North Park

Jan. 24 - August Burns Red at House of Blues San Diego

Jan. 27 - St. Vincent at The Observatory North Park

Jan. 30 - The Killers at Valley View Casino Center

February

Feb. 1 - Passion Pit at The Observatory North Park

Feb. 2 - Tyler, The Creator at Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 8 - Walk the Moon at House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 9 - Ja Rule and Ashanti with Ray J at The Observatory North Park

Feb. 15 - Miranda Lambert at Viejas Arena

Feb. 15 - Lana Del Rey at Valley View Casino Center

Feb. 19 - Dan Auerbach and the Easy Eye Sound Revue at The Observatory North Park

Feb. 23 - X Ambassadors at SOMA

Feb. 26 - Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled at Viejas Arena

March

March 3 & 4 - CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park

March 9 - Talib Kweli at Music Box

March 14 - Flogging Molly at The Observatory North Park

March 17 - Andy Grammar at House of Blues San Diego

March 21 & 22 - Queens of the Stone Age at The Observatory North Park

March 23 - RJD2 at Music Box

March 28 - George Clinton at House of Blue San Diego

April

April 3 - The King Romeo Santos at Viejas Arena

April 5 - Ty Dolla $ign at House of Blues San Diego

April 6 - Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde at The Observatory North Park

April 18 - Dashboard Confessional at House of Blues San Diego

April 27 - Art Garfunkel at Balboa Theater

May

May 4 - The Fratellis at The Observatory North Park

May 12 - "Weird Al" Yankovic at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

May 13 - Franz Ferdinand at The Observatory North Park

May 13 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

May 18 - Earth, Wind & Fire at Harrah's Resort SoCal

May 24 - Phantogram + Tycho at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

May 28 - P!NK at Valley View Casino Center

June

June 1 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at The Observatory North Park

June 2 - Sugarland at Del Mar Fairgrounds

June 8 - Yanni at San Diego Civic Theater

June 12 - Kesha and Macklemore at Mattress Firm Amphitheater

July

July 31 - Foreigner at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

Aug. 11 - Weezer and Pixies at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Niall Horan at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Charlie Puth at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Jack White at Viejas Arena

Aug. 26 - Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September

Sept. 1 - Sam Smith at Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 5 - Shakira at Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 11 - Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Viejas Arena

Sept. 14 to 16 - KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Sept. 22 - The Eagles at Petco Park

October

Check back soon!

November

Check back soon!

December

Check back soon!