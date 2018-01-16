Top concerts headlining San Diego in 2018

Mostly Cloudy
The wild and fun came out in style to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for KAABOO Del Mar on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego may not be known as a music town the same way Nashville or Los Angeles is but that doesn't mean there aren't some worthy shows to catch.
In 2018, fans will have no shortage of shows headlining San Diego.
Current hit artists such as The Killers; Tyler, the Creator; Lana del Rey; and Demi Lovato will hit the stage in San Diego early this year.
For those who are perhaps more of an oldies fan, you won't be left out. George Clinton; Art Garfunkel; Earth, Wind & Fire; and The Eagles are all set to come to the area.
Here's an updating list of the acts San Diego fans have to look forward to this year:
January
Jan. 18 - Big Boi with the Cool Kids at The Observatory North Park
Jan. 24 - August Burns Red at House of Blues San Diego
Jan. 27 - St. Vincent at The Observatory North Park
Jan. 30 - The Killers at Valley View Casino Center
February
Feb. 1 - Passion Pit at The Observatory North Park
Feb. 2 - Tyler, The Creator at Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 8 - Walk the Moon at House of Blues San Diego
Feb. 9 - Ja Rule and Ashanti with Ray J at The Observatory North Park
Feb. 15 - Miranda Lambert at Viejas Arena
Feb. 15 - Lana Del Rey at Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 19 - Dan Auerbach and the Easy Eye Sound Revue at The Observatory North Park
Feb. 23 - X Ambassadors at SOMA
Feb. 26 - Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled at Viejas Arena
March
March 3 & 4 - CRSSD Festival at Waterfront Park
March 9 - Talib Kweli at Music Box
March 14 - Flogging Molly at The Observatory North Park
March 17 - Andy Grammar at House of Blues San Diego
March 21 & 22 - Queens of the Stone Age at The Observatory North Park
March 23 - RJD2 at Music Box
March 28 - George Clinton at House of Blue San Diego
April
April 3 - The King Romeo Santos at Viejas Arena
April 5 - Ty Dolla $ign at House of Blues San Diego
April 6 - Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde at The Observatory North Park
April 18 - Dashboard Confessional at House of Blues San Diego
April 27 - Art Garfunkel at Balboa Theater
May
May 4 - The Fratellis at The Observatory North Park
May 12 - "Weird Al" Yankovic at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
May 13 - Franz Ferdinand at The Observatory North Park
May 13 - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
May 18 - Earth, Wind & Fire at Harrah's Resort SoCal
May 24 - Phantogram + Tycho at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
May 28 - P!NK at Valley View Casino Center
June
June 1 - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at The Observatory North Park
June 2 - Sugarland at Del Mar Fairgrounds
June 8 - Yanni at San Diego Civic Theater
June 12 - Kesha and Macklemore at Mattress Firm Amphitheater
July
July 31 - Foreigner at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August
Aug. 11 - Weezer and Pixies at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Niall Horan at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Charlie Puth at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Jack White at Viejas Arena
Aug. 26 - Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
September
Sept. 1 - Sam Smith at Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 5 - Shakira at Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 11 - Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Viejas Arena
Sept. 14 to 16 - KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds
Sept. 22 - The Eagles at Petco Park
October
Check back soon!
November
December