Comic-Con continues with Masquerade Ball, 'Futurama,' 'The Penguin' and Marvel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The annual Comic-Con Masquerade and Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con Bash highlights events outside the San Diego Convention Center Saturday, as panels with filmmaker Kevin Smith and on "Star Trek Universe," and "Marvel Studios" fill Hall H.

Saturday's events include:



Celebrating 50 Years of Dungeons & Dragons, Room 6DE, 10 a.m. Industry experts Anjali Bhimani (Desi Quest, Critical Role), Kailey Bray (producer), Luke Gygax (founder of Gary Con), Jim Zub (author, Dungeons & Dragons, IDW Publishing), and Matt Forbeck (writer, game designer, Endless Quest) share how Dungeons & Dragons has taken its place on top of the pop culture dungeon;

20 Years of Scott Pilgrim, Room 7AB, 11 a.m. In honor of the series' 20th anniversary, Oni Press presents a one-on-one conversation with creator Bryan Lee O'Malley for a career-spanning retrospective about the origins of this iconic story, reflections on its legacy in comics and beyond, and a look ahead to the future of Scott, Ramona, and the whole SP crew;

Futurama, Ballroom 20, 11 a.m. Series creators Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, Claudia Katz, and Futurama cast stars Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche will give a live sneak preview of the all-new season premiering July 29 on Hulu;

Superman & Lois, Hall H, 11:15 a.m. For your last "first look" into this CW series, be on hand for this special video presentation, followed by a Q&A with stars and producers making their Comic-Con debut;

The Simpsons, Ballroom 20, Noon. The Simpsons creators give an exclusive spooky sneak preview of "Treehouse of Horror 35," "the scariest 35th Halloween Special ever!" Panelists Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Rob LaZebnik, and Tim Bailey, along with special guest moderator Kevin Smith -- and surprise terrifying guests -- will be giving away original drawings, prizes and more;

Star Trek Universe, Hall H, 1:45 p.m. The Star Trek universe panel features exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," a Hall H welcome to new cast members from "Star Trek: Section 31," and reveals and surprises;

DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, Room 6BCF, 4 p.m. The filmmakers and stars of DreamWorks' new feature film, based on the bestselling book by Peter Brown, unveil the artistry and creativity behind the adaptation of the story. Attendees are invited to discover the wild places inside themselves during this in-depth panel conversation with Oscar Award-nominated writer and director Chris Sanders, Oscar Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, and Heartstopper's Kit Connor;

The Penguin panel, Hall H, 4:45 p.m. The HBO Original limited series "The Penguin," from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, continues Matt Reeves' "The Batman" epic crime saga and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film;

Honoring Kumeyaay Nation's Past, Present and Future through Visual Storytelling, Room 29AB, 5 p.m. Kumeyaay elders and historians Ethan Banegas, Michael Connolly Miskwish, Lorraine Orosco and Stanley Rodriguez have teamed up with Jen Shannon of the National Museum of the American Indian, comics creator and archaeologist John Swogger, and education official Jewyl Alderson to develop a community engaged comic that "speaks from the perspective of the Kumeyaay people," on whose ancestral land Comic-Con is held every year;

Marvel Studios, Hall H, 6 p.m. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever- expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe;

A panel with Kevin Smith, Hall H, 7:30 p.m. As "Clerks" celebrates its 30th anniversary, the writer/director and pop culture loudmouth returns to Hall H with an exclusive sneak peek at his newest flick, "The 4:30 Movie;"

The Comic-Con Masquerade 50th Anniversary Event, Ballroom 20, 8:30 p.m. In 1974 Comic-Con added a costume contest to its events, and it's been a part of the convention ever since. Not a dance or party, it's a stage event with trophies and generous prizes. The emcees will be writer/artists Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio, with special live intermission entertainment from The Corps Dance Crew and the Saber Guild Star Wars performance group; and

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 11:59 p.m. It has been 49 years since we first set eyes on this strange tale of a young couple with car trouble that stumbles into the castle of Doctor Frank-N-Furter. Ever since then this picture show has thrived on midnight gatherings of people yelling back at the screen and acting out the scenes.

For those more far afield or who want a break from the crowded convention center, events continue outside as well.

Entertainment Weekly will host its annual Comic-Con bash at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel with presenting sponsor Peacock and tunes from DJ Michelle Pesce. 207 Fifth Ave.

UC San Diego's Park and Market will host Jis y Trino's "Big Cartoon Jam," where the iconic cartoonists draw in person with their creations projected onto the big screen. This event includes a presentation from Fleisher Cartoons, an expert in the restoration of vintage cartoons, like Betty Boop, as well as "La Chora Interminable," a talk show-style segment hosted by Jis y Trino, featuring guest cartoonists.



The San Diego Natural History Museum will host "San Diego Comic-Con BioBlitz," from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, a "Dungeons and Dragons"- themed adventure where attendees of all ages can "explore the biodiversity of Balboa Park" at the Zoro Garden through this interactive event that combines science and fantasy. Zoro Garden, Balboa Park.

The IDEA Lab on the fourth floor of the San Diego Public Library's Central library branch, 330 Park Blvd., will again offer a cosplay repair station with solutions to any costume problems. Cosplayers with a missing button, broken strap or last-minute addition can use the lab's sewing machines, 3D printers, laser cutters and other materials to fix up their costumes for free. The IDEA Lab is through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Comic-Con 2024 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors.



In 2022, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

Getting to the Convention Center can be easier said than done. Parking can be expensive and frustrating. The Metropolitan Transit System will offer a special event line of the trolley between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes, Thursday through Saturday to accommodate large crowds starting at 6:55 a.m. and ending at 10:35 p.m. at Gaslamp Quarter Station. Additionally, children 12 and younger ride free with paying adults.

Trolley lines will run increased service throughout the convention. One caveat to cosplayers: No weapons -- real or simulated -- are allowed on MTS transportation.

Convention visitors using MTS Trolleys and buses can get discounted two-, three-, four-, and five-day transit passes in the PRONTO mobile app starting at $10.



Comic-Con attendees using NCTD's COASTER service can ride for five days and pay for three with the COASTER 5-pack.

Additionally, both MTS and the North County Transit District just last week added a contactless payment option, meaning no Pronto card is necessary.

San Diego's police and fire-rescue departments have committed additional resources to ensure the safety of visitors both inside and outside of the Convention Center, officials said.

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed through Sunday to allow for a safe pedestrian environment.

