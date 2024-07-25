Fans at Comic-Con bustling with excitement for 1st day of convention

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con kicked off Thursday morning, welcoming 135,000 people from around the world to the San Diego Convention Center.

Before the sun came out, die-hard fans secured their spots in line right outside the iconic Hall H, where the most notable panels are hosted. They were also the first attendees to walk into the convention center.

One of those fans who showed up as early as 4 a.m. was James Williams.

Williams said he wanted to get into Comic-Con as early as possible because he wanted to be first in line to buy some collectibles he had his heart set on.

"We're in a good position, and as they push us into the hall, we'll drop right down onto the floor and hopefully we'll get to the booth and find our collectibles," Williams said.

Costumes started popping up Thursday morning, and Brandon Desorbo came dressed up as "StingRay" from Netflix's "Cobra Kai" series.

Desorbo let ABC 10News walk with him into the convention center.

When asked what his plan was for pop culture convention success, Desorbo said, "Seeing the people, the amazing panels, and getting to meet some famous people."



Other Comic-Con attendees shared they were there to collect comic books and get as many signatures as possible from comic book artists.

One father and son duo, Randall Dias Sr. and Randall Dias Jr., shared how they won the lottery, and separately won tickets to see the highly-coveted and limited Deadpool and Wolverine panel Thursday night.

"I live in Nevada and he lives in Texas and we both won, it's wild," Dias Sr. said.

Some folks 10News spoke to said they were veterans returning for their 10th year of attending Comic-Con. We also met one girl all the way from Houston, Texas, dressed as a "Spoiler" from "Batman."

"This is my first time actually. I've been waiting for this since I was born, since I was 4 years old, so this is my dream," Sarah said.