Make-A-Wish San Diego brings 10 kids from across the country to Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's day two of Comic-Con in Downtown San Diego.

The convention drew tens of thousands of people to the city, including children who are overcoming many health challenges.

But one organization is making those kids' dreams come true.

Make-A-Wish San Diego is an organization that works with children battling critical illnesses. They grant a wish for the kids to bring them joyful life experiences while they're overcoming cancer or life-long illnesses.

Suzanne Husby, CEO of Make-A-Wish San Diego, said it asked the kids in its program what "Their most heartfelt wishes would be?"

Ten kids said they wanted to come to Comic-Con.

The kids are from all over the country, and this week, they are in San Diego with their families, dressed up as some of their favorite comic book characters.

Husby said the kids are always focused on things like their next surgery, next needle poke, or the next soccer game they're missing, and that's why a week at Comic-Con can change their childhood.

"We can't take away what's happening with our kids medically, but we can absolutely give them a week of joy with their families," Husby said. "I think a lot of them connect with the idea of superheroes and overcoming obstacles because that's what they're doing with their daily lives."

Husby said their kids are not only attending Comic-Con but also getting to experience some special perks, like going backstage and meeting actors or having one-on-one time with their favorite superheroes.