Crystal Bermudez KGTV

Crystal Bermudez is a multimedia journalist at ABC 10News, where she covers Carlsbad and Oceanside.

Born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey, she began her career at WENY in New York as an anchor and producer for Good Morning Twin Tiers.

Before joining ABC 10News, she reported for KSBY on California’s Central Coast, covering Northern Santa Barbara County. Her reporting has covered major stories across the region, including the Melodee Buzzard case, where she followed the search for the missing 9-year-old through a breakthrough. She has also covered ICE enforcement and farmworkers' rights in the area.

She graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. Crystal also interned with ABC News' Nightline. Her reporting has been recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association, the Long Island Press Club, and she was named a 2022 Gracie Award honoree for her radio coverage of an abortion-rights protest on Long Island.

Grateful to have reported in both rural communities and big cities, she says her favorite part of the job is meeting people, building connections, and highlighting the humanity in every story she encounters.

On her days off, you can find Crystal at a salsa dance class, hunting for new thrift spots, or trying new dishes to expand her palette.

Have a story idea for Crystal? Email her at crystal.bermudez@10news.com.